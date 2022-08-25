Make room for one of these bold classics. The vintage truck and SUV market is absolutely on fire. There’s more demand for these vehicles now than ever before, and demand is outpacing trucks and SUVs currently for sale. In addition, many of these vehicles weren’t well cared for during their time, so finding a good example is even harder to come by. Currently in the online catalog of the Classic Car Auction Group are three examples that are collector grade, and ready to enter your collection, or grab one as your daily driver to make everyone jealous of your commute!

BILLINGS, MT ・ 13 MINUTES AGO