ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN

10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced

As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area. News 2 recently asked locals about what places visitors are most likely to mispronounce while in the Volunteer State.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Tracking drought conditions in Middle Tennessee

While recent rain events have brought some relief, there are still concerns about the drought as fall approaches. Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school …. Man arrested after double homicide in Hendersonville. Pets of the Week for August 30, 2022. Metro Nashville Public Health monkeypox vaccine waitlist …
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
WKRN

Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school safety

Gov. Bill Lee has announced new actions his administration is taking to enhance school security. Governor Bill Lee releases new plan enhancing school …. Goodlettsville homeowners out $4K after contracting …. Bus driver strike continues tomorrow. Italian tourist dies in hit and run, mentioned lack …. Endangered Child Alert issued...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Tennessee auto parts theft investigation

Auto parts theft investigation in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Woman charged after stealing milk truck in the Gulch. 10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced. Wilson County goat up for “America’s Favorite Pet”. Major projects planned for Spring Hill.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Backyard BBQ: Grillin’ hibachi style in Mt. Juliet

It was a great time in Mt. Juliet thanks to the Tennison family! Danielle Breezy stopped by to check out their Swimply rentable pool, complete with an awesome slide and pool house. Plus, the family even has an outdoor hibachi grill that Danielle helped cook up some delicious chicken and rice on.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known golf clubhouse is destroyed after a kitchen fire in Tellico Village. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department responded to Tanasi Country Club’s main building on Clubhouse Point after reports of a large fire Saturday evening. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire said they received mutual aid from Loudon County Fire Department and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department.
TELLICO VILLAGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy