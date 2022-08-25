More people fall victim to online scams

Exponent File Photo

Five cases of fraud and blackmail were reported to local police in the past week.

A victim told West Lafayette Police on Saturday that he learned a cell phone he recently purchased on eBay had been reported stolen, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said. He filed a report with WLPD and is attempting to recover his money through eBay.

Another victim told WLPD Tuesday that they were tricked by a phishing scam. They believed they were reading an email from their bank, but after clicking on a link, a hacker took control of the computer. Ferguson said the victim eventually stopped the hacker and froze their accounts, so it’s unclear if any money was stolen.

“WLPD would certainly remind everyone to be extremely cautious about clicking on links in emails, even those that appear to be legitimate,” Ferguson said. “If you ever receive an email about a problem with an account, close the email and contact the bank or vendor independent of the email, using information and means you know to be valid such as manually entering a website address or calling their phone number.

“Do not click on links contained in emails.”

Three people reported being scammed or blackmailed to PUPD in the last two days, but Capt. Song Kang wasn't available to provide more information. Two blackmails were reported Tuesday and Wednesday and a scam was also reported Wednesday.