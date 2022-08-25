ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. suspends 26 Chinese flights, responding to China flight cancellations

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhj4W_0hVd7sXM00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government said on Thursday it would suspend 26 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government’s decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 cases.

The decision will suspend 26 flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines starting Sept. 5 and running through Sept. 28. The U.S. Department of Transportation cited the recent cancellation of 26 American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines flights over COVID-19 cases.

The suspensions include 19 flights from Los Angeles and 7 China Eastern flights from New York.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment.

USDOT said as of Aug. 7 Chinese authorities revised their policies so if the number of passengers testing positive for COVID-19 reached 4% of the total number of passengers on a flight to China, one flight would be suspended and two flights if it reached 8%.

USDOT said the U.S. government has repeatedly raised

objections with the government of China saying the rules place “undue culpability on carriers” when travelers test negative before boarding their flight from the United States only to “test positive for COVID-19 after their arrival in China.”

Beijing and Washington have sparred over air services since the start of the pandemic. In August 2021, USDOT limited four flights from Chinese carriers to 40% passenger capacity for four weeks after Beijing imposed identical limits on four United Airlines flights.

Before the recent cancellations, three U.S. airlines and four Chinese carriers were operating about 20 flights a week between the countries, well below the figure of more than 100 per week before the pandemic.

Comments / 75

delidded core
4d ago

cancel them all for all anyone cares. China is all about espionage and ransacking our economy and bringing us all to the brink of WWIII. Send home their students. Delist their companies. Dissolve their ownership in US farmlands

Reply(8)
76
Fabian Cota
4d ago

stop all trade with china. throw them out of congress, wall street, education and the farms. China acts every bit our enemy, why are we trading at all. They are going to use your own money to slit your own throats with the demoncats as thier guides

Reply(2)
20
Steven Butikofer
4d ago

wow Trump did that with covid around and people ragged hard on him🤔Never ever thought the left could be so nasty,but here we are!!

Reply(9)
38
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Airlines#Air China#China Southern Airlines#Chinese Government#China Eastern Airlines#Delta Air Lines#The Chinese Embassy#Usdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Country
China
Business Insider

The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy

The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'

'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
WORLD
nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: U.S. and India Announce Joint Military Drills

United in their concern about China’s designs on its neighbors, India and the United States are teaming up for a series of high-altitude exercises. United in their concern about China’s designs on its neighbors, India and the United States are teaming up for a series of high-altitude exercises in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, which is near India’s border with China.
WORLD
US News and World Report

U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal

BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

564K+
Followers
351K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy