Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This YearTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New York Hike Leads to the Ruins of an Abandoned AsylumTravel MavenNew York City, NY
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps UpTom HandyTexas State
Related
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was Fined
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
I’m a Walmart insider – the secret code employees won’t tell you that will show you if you’re really getting a good deal
STORES like Walmart and Costco are known for having some decent bargains, but there's a way to find out exactly how good. Experts have revealed the handy pricing hack that allows you to find out if a product is due for a markdown. According to the experts at Tip Hero,...
A 33-year-old who worked at Starbucks for 13 years got fired over a month-old violation. It led to a union walkout and a viral video that has racked up 21 million views on TikTok
A video of the group walkout at Starbucks in Tonawanda, New York, that went viral last week is the most exposure that a union action has received so far, according to Casey Moore, the 25-year-old Starbucks barista who filmed it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amazon Scams Are on the Rise -- Here Are the Warning Signs You're Being Targeted
Scammers are posing as Amazon representatives over text messages in an attempt to steal valuable information.
komando.com
3 phone scams spreading now you should know about
Most cybercriminals are stealthy when scamming people out of money. They might send mass emails with malicious links or attachments and wait for victims to enter their banking details or personal information. More aggressive thieves reach for the phone. They devise elaborate schemes to trick you into handing over personal...
Stimulus Check Update: Seven Days Left To Apply For $500 Monthly Direct Payments, Here's How
There is only one week left for residents of the Illinois town of Evanston to submit an application for a monthly payment program that will provide them $500 each month for a year.
CNET
Does AT&T Owe You Money? Everything to Know About Its $14 Million Settlement
AT&T customers, you may be eligible for a payment in a class action settlement. A judge tentatively approved a $14 million settlement in June stemming from accusations AT&T illegally charged subscribers undisclosed administrative fees for years. The site for filing claims is now live. Plaintiffs in the suit, filed in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Stimulus Check Update: How To Check If You’re Eligible For Another Payment
Many Americans across the country are expecting that more stimulus funds will arrive in their bank accounts. The persistent financial repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as rising inflation connected to previous stimulus payments and ongoing problems with supply chains that the epidemic interrupted, are what drive the demand for additional payments.
6 Useless Items You Should Stop Buying Now
Walk into a drugstore, supermarket or big-box giant and you'll find yourself inundated with options. Every aisle is brimming with choices and it seems that every few weeks there is some new product on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CVS Pharmacy Closes This Location
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers
Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
The Scary Downside To Charging Your Phone Overnight
What could be more convenient than setting your phone on a charger and leaving it to power up all night long? The problem with this charging method is that it isn’t the best option when it comes to your phone’s ion-lithium battery — but you may still be wondering why. Your charging habits can make or break your phone battery and they could mean the difference between a phone that lasts a long time and one that will need to be replaced sooner. This is the scary downside to charging your phone overnight.
Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card
Credit card fraud has become a constant and pervasive threat, and debit cards aren't immune to being stolen either. The Federal Trade Commission reported 66,090 instances of credit card...
Former T-Mobile store owner netted $25 million from 5-year scheme which included tricking employees into resetting passwords
Argishti Khudaverdyan reportedly used the money he made to buy properties in California, a $32,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, and a Land Rover.
Walmart Bans Man From All Stores for 99 Years
Jacob C. Lockard, 27, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for alleged identity theft, police said.
Most valuable half dollar coins revealed – do you have any in your spare change?
YOU might be wondering if your old 50 cents coins are worth anything today – and luckily some are selling for a ton of cash online. All of these rare coins are quite valuable due to their mintage in the early 1800s. Half dollars were first stuck by the...
CNET
Capital One Data Breach Settlement: Who Is Eligible for a Payment and How Much Could They Get?
If you're a Capital One customer, you may be eligible for a payout stemming from the company's infamous 2019 data breach, which exposed the personal information of more than 100 million people. A lawsuit was originally filed in 2019 after Capital One announced a hacker had broken into its cloud-computing...
Comments / 0