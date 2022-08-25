ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 1

Related
US News and World Report

White House: Intelligence Review of Trump Document Risk Is 'Appropriate'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Monday said it is "appropriate" that the U.S. intelligence community is reviewing potential national security risks if former President Donald Trump took ultra-sensitive material to his residence after his term ended. The White House is not involved in that probe of materials recovered during...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Republican Rubio Slams U.S. Approval of Chip Deal With China Ties

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Monday blasted U.S. regulatory approval of a bid by chip intellectual property company Alphawave to purchase U.S.-based OpenFive, over alleged national security risks posed by the buyer's ties to China's Wise Road Capital. On Friday, the Toronto and London-based Alphawave, which licenses its...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
US News and World Report

U.S. Must Dispel Pelosi's 'Negative Influence' Before Climate Talks: China

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday that a condition for the resumption of bilateral climate talks with the United States was Washington dispelling the "negative influence" left by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this month. In response to the visit on Aug. 2-3,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U N#Ne White House#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#U N General Assembly#Reuters#The White House
US News and World Report

Ukrainian Armed Forces Heighten Artillery Fire in the South, Britain Says

(Reuters) - The Ukrainian armed forces heightened the rate of artillery fire across southern Ukraine, and long-range precision strikes continued to disrupt Russian resupply, Britain's defence ministry said on Tuesday. Russia has made efforts since the beginning of August to reinforce its troops on the western bank of the Dnipro...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Taiwan Vows to 'Counter-Attack' if China's Forces Enter Its Territory

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan said on Wednesday it would exercise its right to self defence and "counter-attack" if Chinese armed forces entered its territory, as Beijing increased military activities near the democratic island. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own against strong objections by the government in Taipei, has held military...
POLITICS
The Hill

Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats

Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
White House
US News and World Report

DOJ: Trump Team ‘Likely Concealed and Removed’ Documents After Subpoena

The FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate came after the agency obtained evidence that government records had “likely” been concealed despite claims from his lawyers that a “diligent search” had been conducted to produce the remaining documents, according to court filings released late Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy