ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
architecturaldigest.com

Tour an East Hampton Home That’s Perfectly Imperfect

Wanderlust is not a term typically used to describe a decorating style, but it’s perhaps the only one that encompasses designer Alisa Bloom’s ethos wholeheartedly. But for this particular East Hampton, New York, project, her worldly vision proved trickier than usual to execute. For any given residential commission,...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
architecturaldigest.com

The 11 Most Beautiful Elevated Walkways Through Nature

The benefits of walking—even short strolls—are numerous and oft-reported on. Pair a steady stride with the gorgeous surroundings of nature and world-class architecture, and getting your steps in won’t even feel like exercise. The first section of the High Line in New York City opened in 2009, and since then, metropolises around the world have taken note. A fresh air escape—whether you’re a staircase away from bustling streets or surrounded by a redwood forest—is a welcome refuge for city dwellers and adventure-seeking tourists alike. AD checks out 11 striking elevated walkways in nature that offer bird’s-eye views of their serene surroundings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

Theft of Famous Winston Churchill Portrait Went Unnoticed for Months

Some photographs of public figures have, over time, become as recognizable as famous paintings or sculptures. For advocates for photography’s importance as an artistic medium, that’s good news indeed. But when it comes to questions of theft, there’s one sizable downside to photographs — it can be a lot easier to substitute a reproduction for a valuable photo than it would be for a painting.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rem Koolhaas
Person
Gianni Versace
Person
Peter Pennoyer
Variety

‘A Little Life,’ ‘Bloody Difficult Women’ Light Up Edinburgh, While ‘Not For Everyone’ Lives Up to Its Name: The Hits — and Misses — of Fringe

Two years ago, the Edinburgh Festival — comprised of film and TV events but dominated by the much larger Fringe festival — was entirely canceled by COVID. In 2021, it returned in a much truncated edition that was a hybrid of live and online performances. This year, which is the 75th anniversary of the Fringe’s founding, it has roared back to nearly full strength, at least from the point of view of performances seeking to find an audience. (There are some 3,582 shows to choose from, playing at 277 different venues.) It was at the Edinburgh Festival in 1969 that Ian...
MOVIES
architecturaldigest.com

Tour a Heavenly St. Barts Retreat of a European Fashion Executive

The location is, in a word, dreamy. Set on a hillside promontory high atop St. Barts in the French West Indies, the home of Kathrin Bruss, owner of Hamburg’s high-fashion emporium Petra Teufel, and her husband, automotive executive Oliver Bruss, commands seriously seductive views of the island pleasure dome. From one side, the house looks out to the venerable Eden Rock hotel and the cerulean waters of St. Jean Bay. From the other, it affords sweeping vistas of Saline beach.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass Tile#Tile Floor#Sculpture Garden#Mosaic#English
architecturaldigest.com

Princess Diana’s Car Fetches Staggering Sum at Auction

If you want to dress like Princess Diana, plan an afternoon of thrifting for off-duty sportswear, boxy blazers, and chic statement dresses. But if you want to cruise like the royal icon, be prepared to shell out a pretty penny, as Princess Diana’s car, a Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 just sold for upward of $850,000 (including a 12.5% buyer’s premium). “An absolutely perfect vintage one like hers is valued at around $46,000 today, so the celebrity premium was really strong on this sale,” says Brett Berk, AD’s car expert.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy