Inactivated protein complex linked to Parkinson-like symptoms
Inactivation of a particular protein complex that plays a key role in keeping genes switched off leads to nerve cells not producing enough essential neurotransmitters. This could be part of the explanation for diseases such as Parkinson’s and anxiety disorders. This is the result of a discovery by researchers at Umeå University, Lund University and Karolinska Institutet, Sweden.
Key step toward growing human kidneys in the laboratory
Kidney disease affects one in nine adults globally and the incidence of kidney failure is steadily rising around the world. Being able to grow working kidney tissue in a laboratory could help accelerate medical treatments for kidney disease and restore kidney function. The kidney forms normally in humans as a result of two building blocks– metanephric mesenchyme and ureteric bud. The laboratory of Joseph Bonventre, MD, PhD, Chief of the Renal Unit and Founding Chief of the Engineering in Medicine Division at the Brigham, figured out how to generate the first building block– metanephric mesenchyme– resulting in many components of the kidney from human stem cells seven years ago.
Viruses rewire host cellular machinery to maximise viral production
The Molecular Virology Research Group at Pompeu Fabra University (UPF), in collaboration with the Epitranscriptomics and RNA Dynamics group of the Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG), has discovered a new mechanism whereby viruses modify cellular machinery to better read the instructions in the genome of the invading virus and thus produce high amounts of viral progeny. The study has been published in Nature Communications and was led by Juana Díez.
Bacteria provide immunity against giant viruses
Amoebae receive surprising support in defense against viruses: The bacteria they are infected with prevent them from being destroyed by giant viruses. A research team led by microbiologist Matthias Horn from the Centre for Microbiology and Environmental Systems Science at the University of Vienna have investigated how a virus infection proceeds when the amoebae are simultaneously infected with chlamydia. The research team shows for the first time that intracellular bacteria known as symbionts protect their host against viruses. Amoebae are protists, i.e. single-celled microorganisms with a cell nucleus. Protists play a key role in food webs and ecosystem processes. Consequently, the results of the study suggest that the interaction between symbionts and viruses influence the flow of nutrients in ecosystems. The study is now published in the journal PNAS.
New diagnostic option for rare eye disease
An estimated five to ten percent of blindness worldwide is caused by the rare inflammatory eye disease uveitis. Posterior uveitis in particular is often associated with severe disease progression and the need for immunosuppressive therapy. In posterior uveitis, inflammation occurs in the retina and in the underlying choroid that supplies it with nutrients. Researchers at the Ophthalmology Department at the University of Bonn have tested color-coded fundus autofluorescence as a supportive novel diagnostic method. Fluorescence of the retina can be used to infer the uveitis subtype. This is an essential prerequisite for accurate diagnosis and treatment of the disease. The results have now been published in Scientific Reports.
Study reveals mechanism involved in rare pediatric brain cancer and points to possible treatment
A study conducted by researchers in Brazil, Australia, Austria and the United States has made significant discoveries about a type of pediatric cancer with no approved drugs for treatment and with a low survival rate. The findings, described in an article published in the journal Neuro-Oncology, pave the way for a search for more specific therapies.
Low-cost disease diagnosis by mapping heart sounds
WASHINGTON, August 30, 2022 – Aortic valve stenosis occurs when the aortic valve narrows, constricting blood flow from the heart through the artery and to the entire body. In severe cases, it can lead to heart failure. Identifying the condition can be difficult in remote areas because it requires sophisticated technology, and diagnoses at early stages are challenging to obtain.
New therapeutic prospect for preeclampsia
Preeclampsia is a condition that affects the placenta during pregnancy and is dangerous for both the fetus and the mother. Scientists from the Institut Pasteur, Inserm and the CNRS have proposed a new therapy, tested in two rodent models, that corrects the defects identified in placental cells, and restores placental and fetal weight. The treatment successfully lowers blood pressure in the mother and resolves the characteristic preeclampsia symptoms of excess protein in urine and cardiovascular abnormalities. The research was published on July 30 in the journal Redox Biology.
NCI awards LSU Health’s Ochoa most prestigious honor for his leadership & contributions to community-based cancer clinical trials
New Orleans, LA – The National Cancer Institute (NCI) chose LSU Health New Orleans’ Augusto Ochoa, MD, as the 2022 recipient of its most prestigious award honoring excellence in community-based cancer research. Dr. Ochoa received the Harry Hynes Award for Outstanding Contributions to Clinical Trials and Community Research on August 25, 2022, during the NCORP (NCI Community Oncology Research Program) Annual Meeting.
Worldwide Clinical Trials Appoints Barry Lederman as Chief Financial Officer
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Worldwide Clinical Trials (Worldwide), the industry’s leading global, midsize, full-service contract research organization (CRO), has announced the appointment of Barry Lederman as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to lead its finance, accounting, and legal functions. This addition comes as Worldwide continues to scale up to meet demand and industry growth aligned with its services, customized approach, and expertise in the core therapeutic areas of cardiovascular, metabolic, neuroscience, oncology, and rare disease. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005142/en/ Worldwide Clinical Trials appoints Barry Lederman as CFO. (Photo: Business Wire)
New labeling approach enables examination of packages cells send out to gain insight about health
AUGUSTA, Ga. (Aug. 30, 2022) – Our cells are constantly communicating, and scientists have developed an efficient way to find out what messages they are sending in protein-packed biological suitcases called exosomes. AUGUSTA, Ga. (Aug. 30, 2022) – Our cells are constantly communicating, and scientists have developed an efficient...
