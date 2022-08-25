Read full article on original website
Related
After skull surgery, injured Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson is in pain but preparing to transfer back to Utah this week
Following a skull surgery Friday, injured Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson is in "quite a bit of pain," but his family and doctors are preparing to transfer him back to his home state of Utah this week, according to a post on the Instagram account set up to provide updates on his condition.
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0