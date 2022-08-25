Read full article on original website
julie
5d ago
Got to see this today- it’s a beautiful tribute to those whom gave all! God bless our Veterans!!! 🇺🇸
WFMJ.com
Buhl Farm Park Day celebrates park creator
Next week people all over Mercer county will gather at Buhl Farm Park for Buhl Day. It's held on labor day each year to celebrate the man who built the park. Frank Buhl created Buhl Farm Park 107 years ago as a place where all the steelworkers and their families could enjoy themselves.
WYTV.com
Thousands of people lose power in the Valley
(WKBN)- Severe weather throughout the Valley has caused thousands of power outages Monday afternoon. According to First Energy’s website, over 2,300 people are without power in Mahoning County. Over 1,200 are from Boardman Township. Over 800 have lost power in Lawrence County, while over 200 people are without power...
WFMJ.com
City of Youngstown rejects settlement offer from Chill Can company
The city of Youngstown has rejected a settlement officer made by the company in charge of the Chill Can Plant. This is part of the back-and-forth legal battle between the city and the Mitchell Joseph Company. A court filing from the city states that two of the buildings, which were...
WFMJ.com
Warren Disabled American Veterans report over 60 unauthorized bank transactions
Over 60 unauthorized transactions were uncovered from a Trumbull County veterans organization's bank account. According to a report from Warren police, the treasurer of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) #11 in Warren reported a theft to police. Police say the organization was made aware on August 15 that approximately $1,000 was...
WFMJ.com
Niles to demolish Waddell Pool next week
A place that may stir up memories of summers past in Niles will become a pile of rubble next week. Niles Mayor Steven Mientkiewicz has announced that crews will begin demolishing the Waddell Pool next Tuesday. The demolition project funded by the city and the Council of Governments is planned...
Roads to close for local bar event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Some roads in Youngstown will be closed on Saturday will be closed for Golden String Radio's Pabstolutely event.
erienewsnow.com
Construction Work to Temporarily Close Crawford County Courthouse
Construction work will temporarily close the Crawford County Courthouse, according to the commissioners. The building will be closed to the public Sept. 26 to 30 for extensive construction in the main corridor for a ventilation project. Employees will be working in their offices or remotely during the closure. Commissioners are...
WFMJ.com
Resurfacing projects starting on six Mahoning Co. roads Monday
Resurfacing work is scheduled to begin Monday on six roads in Mahoning County. The work is expected to continue through October. The following projects are scheduled to get underway:. Center Street from 12th Street to State Route 14. 12th Street from Middletown Road to State Route 14. Bedell Road from...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 29th
Vindicator file photo / August 30, 1994 | Veteran Struthers band member Robbie Baber, 15, gives some words of encouragement to 1st year member Ryan Coffey, 13, before the band takes the field at Canfield’s Band Night 28 years ago. August 29. 1997: A "significant" number of employees at...
WFMJ.com
Mahoning Valley gas prices fall again
Austintown - $3.44 – Sheetz, Mahoning Ave. Boardman - $3.34 - Sheetz, Market St. Brookfield - $3.48 – Sunoco, Brookfield Rd. Champion - $3.45– Kwik Fill, Mahoning Ave. East Liverpool - $3.39 – BP, Dresden Ave. Girard - $3.47 - Sunoco, S. State St. Greenville -...
WFMJ.com
Power outages reported in Boardman, across Valley
Power outages are being reported across the Valley Monday, Aug. 29. While 2,200 Ohio Edison customers were without power in Mahoning County at 1 p.m. Monday, power is being restored, and current outages are down to 662, mostly in Boardman and Austintown townships. Initially, more than 1,500 Ohio Edison customers...
WFMJ.com
Canfield Fair weather? Something to crow about!
The 2022 edition of the Canfield Fair will get underway with beautiful weather on Wednesday. Unlike the previous couple of days, the humidity will be fairly low, and sunshine will mix with fair-weather cumulus clouds. As high pressure drifts over the Valley, there will be very few clouds overhead on Thursday. Enjoy!
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’
Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
Woman sentenced for running over partner in Liberty
A Hubbard woman was sentenced Tuesday for the August 2021 death of her partner in Liberty.
Winning lottery ticket worth more than $600K sold in Allegheny County
MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — A winning lottery ticket worth $603,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn in Monday’s drawing. These numbers are 3-5-8-28-42. The Giant Eagle on Cochran Road in Mount Lebanon earns a $5,000 bonus for...
butlerradio.com
Butler Twp. Home Destroyed By Sunday Night Fire
Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Once they learned the house was on fire, Butler Township firefighters were joined by crews from Prospect, Unionville, Evans City, Penn Township, Butler City and Connoquenessing to help.
WFMJ.com
Community support continues as Ukraine reaches 31 years of independence
The Youngstown Ukrainian Community held a flag ceremony Sunday to honor the anniversary of Ukraine's Independence, but this comes as the war continues and members of Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church hopes the support does not get lost. This week marks the 31st anniversary of Ukrainian Independence, during...
WFMJ.com
TSO returns to Covelli Centre in November
A holiday entertainment favorite is returning to a Valley venue in November. Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced that its 2022 winter tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More” will play matinee and evening shows on Sunday, November 20, at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown.
WFMJ.com
Hagan for state senate sign burned in Youngstown, Rulli claims it was an inside job
A political sign in support of a candidate for an Ohio Senate seat was vandalized Sunday. Democratic candidate Bob Hagan posted a picture of the burning sign on Twitter. He said the picture of the sign was sent to him by someone that lives nearby and put the fire out.
erienewsnow.com
Search for Candice Caffas Heads Into its Seventh Week with No Leads
The search for a missing woman reported out of Crawford County is into its seventh week. 35-year-old Candice Caffas was last seen July 15th at her home in Union Township near Meadville. Weeks worth of coordinated search efforts have failed to produced any solid leads. Police believe she ran away...
