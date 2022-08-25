Read full article on original website
uwplatt.edu
LeSuer receives outstanding advising award
Dr. Will LeSuer, University of Wisconsin-Platteville associate professor and interim chair of the Criminal Justice and Social Sciences Department, has always enjoyed working with students, especially at UW-Platteville, where they say they’re encouraged to spend time and energy helping students succeed. Described by their colleagues as consistently demonstrating an...
uwplatt.edu
Gadedji receives Excellence in International Advising Award
As a former international student himself, earning degrees in two different continents, Kokou Gadedji, assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville School of Business, can relate to the challenges and rewards of adapting to new countries and cultures. Gadedji is being recognized with this year’s Excellence in International Advising Award. The award is presented to a faculty or staff member who has had a significant positive impact on an international student and/or the international student population at the university.
