As a former international student himself, earning degrees in two different continents, Kokou Gadedji, assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville School of Business, can relate to the challenges and rewards of adapting to new countries and cultures. Gadedji is being recognized with this year’s Excellence in International Advising Award. The award is presented to a faculty or staff member who has had a significant positive impact on an international student and/or the international student population at the university.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO