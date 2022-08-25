ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Policy group says inflation is harming Georgia's Hispanic community

(The Center Square) — A pro-economic freedom group targeting the Hispanic community is sounding the alarm on the harm of inflation. According to a report from Republicans on the Joint Economic Committee, the cost of inflation in Georgia exceeds the national average, costing families 12.1% more to live. Households in Georgia are paying $598 more per month and $7,175 more per year.
