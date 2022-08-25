Read full article on original website
Related
These 21 States Are Issuing Stimulus Checks
Americans have been struggling for months now, with inflation being rampant. Numerous people are draining their savings accounts and racking up debt on top of that to survive the higher living costs. While inflation has dipped, it's still incredibly high.
What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
What is considered middle class? Middle Class can vary by state and a range of incomes fall under middle class. Find out here if you are in the middle class.
OPINION: Kemp to Authorize Another $350 for Low Income Georgians
The Governor’s office confirmed on Monday that he will devote up to an additional $1.2 billion dollars of the state’s budget surplus to giving some extra help to struggling Georgians through a round of social payouts.
Policy group says inflation is harming Georgia's Hispanic community
(The Center Square) — A pro-economic freedom group targeting the Hispanic community is sounding the alarm on the harm of inflation. According to a report from Republicans on the Joint Economic Committee, the cost of inflation in Georgia exceeds the national average, costing families 12.1% more to live. Households in Georgia are paying $598 more per month and $7,175 more per year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington state has the fourth least amount of student loan debt in the nation
(The Center Square) – Washington state ranked No. 48 on a list of states and state designates with the most student debt, according to a new study released Tuesday by WalletHub. Only California, the District of Columbia, and Utah have less student debt. The personal finance website’s study is...
All Recent Polls Show Kemp Pulling Further Away from Abrams
All 5 of the most recent Georgia gubernatorial polls show incumbent Governor Brian Kemp widening his lead over 2x challenger Stacey Abrams. Image Courtesy of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Georgia officers catch bus driver dropping migrants at rural truck stop: 'It's just not humane'
A Georgia sheriff intervened when a bus driver attempted to leave migrants at a rural truck stop in his county, instead of taking the passengers to their original destination of Washington D.C. Dade County Sgt. Chad Payne joined "Fox & Friends" to share the details of how officers rerouted the...
Washington Examiner
Stacey Abrams scores big with Georgia fundraising law created to help Gov. Brian Kemp
A leadership committee law, passed in part by the GOP-led Georgia legislature to give its party the upper hand in fundraising, is paying off big for Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams. When Abrams ran for governor against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in 2018, she spent a record $27 million, outraising...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These are the poorest states to live in in United States
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. In general terms, Poverty is described as the "inability to obtain basic necessities such as food, clothes, and shelter". According to the United States Census Bureau, the national poverty rate was 11.4 percent in 2020, marking the first annual rise after five years of declines.
digg.com
The Average Lifespan Of Residents In Each US State, Visualized
Life expectancy has been cut short by at least a year in all but five American states in the past few years. A study from the National Center for Health Statistics shows the changes in Americans' life expectancy between 2019 and 2020, broken down by each state. Here's what the data shows.
Stimulus Check Update 2022: Here's When to Expect Yours
California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, South Carolina and Virginia are preparing to issue one-time payments.
Stimulus update: $1,800 could hit Texas residents' bank accounts.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus update is coming that more than $1,800 could hit eligible Texas state residents' bank accounts. This payment provides some relief to residents facing one of the major inflation surges seen in the last 40 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five Cities Where Home Prices Will Jump Highest in 2023: Analysis
Experts think the housing market is due for a home price correction in the next two years.
lonelyplanet.com
Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to move there - and they'll gift you a bike too
Fancy moving and taking your job with you? If you're a remote worker looking for a fresh start, Northwest Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to relocate there – and they'll throw a mountain bike into the deal for good measure. The region is renowned for its incredible scenery with the Ozark Mountains right on its doorstep, not to mention craft breweries, world-class museums and charming small towns.
ValueWalk
Federal Energy Stimulus Check: This Program Offers Up to $1,800 in Assistance
Federal stimulus money may not be coming directly, but Americans can still use some indirect benefits that the federal government is offering to offset at least some of the impacts of rising prices. Residents of Washington, D.C., for instance, can use a federal program to cover up to $1,800 of their energy costs. This federal energy stimulus check is part of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Thrillist
The Wendy's E. coli Outbreak Is Even Worse Than Originally Reported
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an E. coli outbreak stemming from the romaine lettuce on Wendy's sandwiches. The original news claimed 37 customers were impacted across Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Now, that number has climbed. According to the New York Post, well over...
Millions of Americans Could Soon Face an Additional $393 Monthly Payment
A key covid relief measure that affects the finances of millions of Americans is about to expire, creating financial uncertainty at at time when the economy is slowing and interest rates are on the rise. The pause in student loan debt repayments is set to end after August, leaving millions...
CNET
State Stimulus Payments Update 2022: Residents in These States Are Getting Checks This Week
Thanks to healthy budget surpluses, many states have been giving supplemental tax rebates to eligible taxpayers. While some have already been issued, other states are still sending payments out. Taxpayers in Colorado and Pennsylvania are getting checks this month, while Hawaii and Illinois are set to send bonus refunds in...
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock Ahead of Atlanta Conference
The Trump-endorsed candidate's campaign has been hit with a series of controversies and scandals.
Popculture
Butter Recalled Over Potential Bacteria Contamination
A Colorado company that specializes in butter is recalling Wegmans store brand butter products because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall, published on Aug. 19, covers 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter, with expiration dates between July and November. Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections among young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 1