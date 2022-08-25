Read full article on original website
Related
gadsdenmessenger.com
Titans fall short against Hewitt-Trussville
Gadsden City fell to 0-2 on the season following a 64-17 loss to Hewitt-Trussville on August 26 in Trussville. The Class 7A No. 6 Cougars (2-0) ran out to a 51-0 lead before the Titans got on the scoreboard with Gabriel Brito’s 40-yard field goal late in the third quarter. Early in the fourth period, Matthew Sparks threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Hughley (pictured above). A few minutes later, Sparks and Eizele Spears teamed up on a 10-yard TD pass. Jake Malone converted the PAT for both scores.
gadsdenmessenger.com
Sardis comes up short against New Hope
A slow start and missed opportunities doomed Sardis last Friday (Aug. 26), as the Lions lost on the road at New Hope by a 14-6 score. New Hope jumped out to a 14-0 first-half lead before Sardis (1-1) found momentum in the third, when quarterback Blaze Gerhart (pictured above at left) hit Garret Burns from seven yards out for what ended up being the final score.
