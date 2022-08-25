ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

FNR Top 22 - No. 2: Rodney Gallagher

PITTSBURGH — No. 2 on FNR’s Top 22 is Laurel Highlands wide receiver/defensive back Rodney Gallagher. The senior is rated a four-star recruit and is committed to play football at WVU. Last year, he primarily played quarterback throwing for 1,365 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,130 yards and 20 scores.
Penn State battles Purdue Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Penn State opens its season on the road at Purdue Thursday at 8 p.m. on Pittsburgh's FOX 53. Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. Last year, the Nittany Lions finished 7-6 overall. The Boilermakers ended 2021 at 9-4.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

