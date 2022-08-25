PITTSBURGH — No. 2 on FNR’s Top 22 is Laurel Highlands wide receiver/defensive back Rodney Gallagher. The senior is rated a four-star recruit and is committed to play football at WVU. Last year, he primarily played quarterback throwing for 1,365 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,130 yards and 20 scores.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO