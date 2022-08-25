Read full article on original website
Abortion protests at South Carolina State House
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic endorses Joe Cunningham for Governor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Planned Parenthood South Atlantic announced its endorsement of Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic announced its endorsement of Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey. Cunningham and Casey are running to be the next Governor and Lt. Governor of South Carolina. Planned Parenthood Votes! South...
DHEC and DAODAS recognize International Overdose Awareness Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, DHEC (South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control) and DAODAS (South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services) want to show their commitment to helping to stop drug overdose deaths. “DHEC is dedicated...
National cheer organization gives statement on allegations in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. All-Star Federation (USASF) released a statement on recent allegations of potential abuse of cheer and dance athletes in South Carolina. The USASF describes itself as a membership organization for competitive cheer and dance. In the statement, the organization expressed its dedication to all...
Graphic allegations released in first lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Graphic allegations have been released in the first lawsuit just filed against the owner of a popular cheer organization located in the Upstate of South Carolina. The lawsuit against Scott Foster, who committed suicide on Aug. 22, was filed through the Greenville County court system...
SNAP and EBT outage in South Carolina restored
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services is reporting that the third-party processor for EBT cards has confirmed to DSS that all systems have been restored. According to DSS, cards issued to clients should be operational statewide at approved EBT retailers. The EBT system was restored...
DHEC releases new COVID-19 state data
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department for Health and Environmental Control has released an update with recent data related to COVID-19 cases in South Carolina. According to DHEC, there are a total of 1,674,281 cases and a total of 18,263 deaths linked to Coronavirus. DHEC also released that...
Soda City Live: “I’m 50. Why do I feel like I’m 80?”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Okay, my older generations. This topic is for you. How many of us say, “I’m 50, why do I feel like I’m 80?”. Help is here, Hima Dalal is an integrative occupational therapist and runs Cora Physical Therapy in Lexington and Forest Acres.
PHOTOS: Farmer sets new record with 2,147-pound pumpkin at state fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A farmer in Alaska recently won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at a popular state fair, setting a new record in the process. KTUU reports Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history with a 2,147-pound giant pumpkin at the Alaska State Fair.
Two South Carolina Women behind Artemis 1
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two South Carolina women literally have their hands on the Artemis 1 mission. Vanessa Wyche and Charlie Blackwell-Thompson graduated from Clemson University. Wyche is the first Black woman to lead a NASA Space Center and works in Houston TX. Blackwell-Thompson is the first female launch...
Dunkin’ offering free coffee to teachers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s an exciting time of the year for students and teachers as they begin a brand-new school year. But - all that excitement can easily become overwhelming for teachers. Dunkin’ says they want to thank teachers with free coffee! On Thursday, Sep. 1 only...
Despite 11 denials, John Lennon’s killer to appear in parole hearing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon, is up for parole. Officials said he is scheduled for a parole hearing sometime this week, Hawaii News Now reports. Chapman was convicted more than 40 years ago of killing the famed Beatles member as...
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – Country artist Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona, authorities confirmed Tuesday. Police said Bell was found in Tucson Monday, KOLD reports. His cause of death has not been reported. The 32-year-old country artist went missing Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Saving Country Music.
