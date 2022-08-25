Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Michigan State a three-touchdown favorite for opener vs. Western Michigan
EAST LANSING -- Michigan State begins the first game week of the 2022 season favored by more than three touchdowns against an in-state foe. The Spartans are 21.5-point favorites over Western Michigan as of Sunday evening, per VegasInsider. The two teams play on Friday night in East Lansing. Since the...
MLive.com
Former Detroit Tigers pitcher joins Western Michigan baseball coaching staff
KALAMAZOO, MI – A former Detroit Tigers relief pitcher is returning to Michigan for the next chapter of his coaching career. Western Michigan University’s baseball program announced last week the addition of Daniel Schlereth as the program’s new pitching coach, which is a volunteer assistant role.
MLive.com
Tom Izzo concerned about ‘unintended consequences’ of Big Ten adding USC, UCLA
GRAND RAPIDS – The most immediate consequence of the Big Ten’s summer expansion has already been realized: a new $7 billion television deal signed by the conference earlier this month. But it’s some of the other consequences of the conference adding USC and UCLA that have Tom Izzo...
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant impresses, routs Kalamazoo Central
On a near-perfect night for football, Mt. Pleasant High thrilled a large and boisterous crowd with a 42-7 smashing of Kalamazoo Central Friday night at Community Memorial Stadium. “Wasn’t that crowd something,” Oiler head coach Jason McIntyre said afterwards. And, so were his Oilers!. Mt. Pleasant was never...
earnthenecklace.com
Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?
Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
MLive.com
Highlights and reactions from the 2022 Hackley Stadium football showcase
Muskegon football hosts East Kentwood in Hackley Stadium Showcase — MUSKEGON – The 2022 Hackley Stadium Showcase featured a pair of entertaining high school football matchups Friday, as Muskegon Catholic Central battled North Muskegon and the Muskegon Big Reds clashed with East Kentwood at historic Hackley Stadium in Muskegon.
wtvbam.com
Coldwater drops football opener at Grand Ledge
GRAND LEDGE, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Cardinals kicked off the 2022 high school football season with a 34-7 loss at Grand Ledge. The Comets scored in every quarter and collected 380 yards of total offense compared to 172 for the Cardinals. Grand Ledge kept Coldwater off the board until Zach Coffing’s 1-yard touchdown run with 2:24 left in the game.
WWMTCw
Former WMU hockey captain pleads guilty, Bronson Hospital on lockdown & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from the week of Sept. 21-27. 1 dead in Van Buren Co. crash. One man is dead after crashing his car into a tree on Saturday evening. The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 58000 Block of 55th...
Mom of woman shot, killed on I-94: ‘It’s not fair’
The mother of a woman who was shot and killed on I-94 in Portage says she drove by the police scene but had no idea her daughter was involved.
West Michigan Mom Banned From Allegan School Following ‘Prison’ Room Posts
A West Michigan mom got a nasty back-to-school surprise while dropping off her kids at Allegan's L.E.White Middle School. She claims she was met by school officials and banned from the district's properties during a morning drop-off. West Michigan Mom Banned From School Over 'Prison Cell' Pics. The mother, Chelsea...
MLive.com
Berlin Raceway Hall of Fame Night brings home blasts from past, burnouts, more
MARNE – Memories were made and remembered Saturday night at the Berlin Raceway. The track hosted Hall of Fame Night, and Steve Needles won the main event, capturing the 60-lap Reveal the Hammer Outlaw Late Model George Keen Memorial feature. Meanwhile, Ryan Holtzlander and Korey Ensing won 20-lap Sportsman features, and Case Roelofs and Chase Roelofs earned checkered flags in the 15-lap 4-Cylinder mains.
Staff shortage leads Amtrak to cancel two trains that stop in Kzoo and BC
Two trains that previously ran between Chicago and Pontiac are canceled because of staffing issues, says Amtrak.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Airline to offer nonstop Florida routes from Kalamazoo
An airline is expanding its services for travelers in the Southwest Michigan region. Avelo Airlines on Thursday, Aug. 25, said it will offer a second nonstop Florida route from the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport (AZO). The addition will take passengers to Fort Myers’ Southwest Florida International Airport with introductory one-way...
Creepy, Abandoned Amusement Park Near Benton Harbor, Michigan up for Auction
As a kid, it was my dream to own my very own amusement park. Now that I'm an adult, I honestly still think owning my own amusement park would be fun, but it also seems like a lot of work. However, if you've ever wanted to own your own amusement...
Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely
It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
2 hospitalized after Kalamazoo shooting
Two people are in the hospital following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Kalamazoo.
wtvbam.com
BCSD and UCPD assist St. Joe deputies during early Monday morning chase
COLON, MI (WTVB) – A pursuit which started in Colon ended Monday morning when the 17-year-old driver crashed in Calhoun County just north of the Branch County line. According to authorities, the teen was driving a white Mustang that was speeding and had no plates when the pursuit started just before 8:00 a.m..
Suspect knew at least one victim in triple shooting on I-94 ramp, police say
PORTAGE, MI – The fatal shooting near I-94, where two others were also shot, does not appear to be a random act, Portage police said. There is a connection between the suspect and at least one victim in the other car in a shooting on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94 on Friday, Aug. 26, Deputy Chief John Blue told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Blue would not elaborate on the specific nature of the connection at this time.
Storms cause power outages, Consumers Energy reporting more than 50,000 without electricity
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Consumers Energy is reporting more than 50,000 customers without electricity after storms cut through the area. At about 4:20 p.m., the utility was reporting about 66,000 without service. Much of lower Michigan was under a severe thunderstorm warning or watch. Police across West Michigan were reporting...
Kalamazoo County sheriff: Six arrested for soliciting teens online
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says its task force that targets people soliciting sex from teens online has arrested six more men, including a Portage school bus driver.
