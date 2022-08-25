ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Sun

Mt. Pleasant impresses, routs Kalamazoo Central

On a near-perfect night for football, Mt. Pleasant High thrilled a large and boisterous crowd with a 42-7 smashing of Kalamazoo Central Friday night at Community Memorial Stadium. “Wasn’t that crowd something,” Oiler head coach Jason McIntyre said afterwards. And, so were his Oilers!. Mt. Pleasant was never...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?

Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Highlights and reactions from the 2022 Hackley Stadium football showcase

Muskegon football hosts East Kentwood in Hackley Stadium Showcase — MUSKEGON – The 2022 Hackley Stadium Showcase featured a pair of entertaining high school football matchups Friday, as Muskegon Catholic Central battled North Muskegon and the Muskegon Big Reds clashed with East Kentwood at historic Hackley Stadium in Muskegon.
MUSKEGON, MI
wtvbam.com

Coldwater drops football opener at Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Cardinals kicked off the 2022 high school football season with a 34-7 loss at Grand Ledge. The Comets scored in every quarter and collected 380 yards of total offense compared to 172 for the Cardinals. Grand Ledge kept Coldwater off the board until Zach Coffing’s 1-yard touchdown run with 2:24 left in the game.
COLDWATER, MI
MLive.com

Berlin Raceway Hall of Fame Night brings home blasts from past, burnouts, more

MARNE – Memories were made and remembered Saturday night at the Berlin Raceway. The track hosted Hall of Fame Night, and Steve Needles won the main event, capturing the 60-lap Reveal the Hammer Outlaw Late Model George Keen Memorial feature. Meanwhile, Ryan Holtzlander and Korey Ensing won 20-lap Sportsman features, and Case Roelofs and Chase Roelofs earned checkered flags in the 15-lap 4-Cylinder mains.
BERLIN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Airline to offer nonstop Florida routes from Kalamazoo

An airline is expanding its services for travelers in the Southwest Michigan region. Avelo Airlines on Thursday, Aug. 25, said it will offer a second nonstop Florida route from the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport (AZO). The addition will take passengers to Fort Myers’ Southwest Florida International Airport with introductory one-way...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely

It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Suspect knew at least one victim in triple shooting on I-94 ramp, police say

PORTAGE, MI – The fatal shooting near I-94, where two others were also shot, does not appear to be a random act, Portage police said. There is a connection between the suspect and at least one victim in the other car in a shooting on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94 on Friday, Aug. 26, Deputy Chief John Blue told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Blue would not elaborate on the specific nature of the connection at this time.
PORTAGE, MI

