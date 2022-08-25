Back in January we covered the sensor-tech highlights of CES 2022, and our lead item was an innovative new frequency-modulated, continuous-wave (FMCW) lidar system from silicon photonics pioneers, SiLC Technologies. Instead of sending out discrete bursts of light and measuring their "time of flight" (ToF) to determine the distance of the object that reflected them, SiLC continuously varies the frequency (and hence the color) of its 1,550-nm laser light. Then it subdivides this beam of light, sending half of it directly to the light-collector and routing the other half through a tiny curving light-pipe that adds roughly 2 meters to that beam's total journey before projecting it down the road. This ensures there's a known phase-shift in the frequency against which the additional phase-shift of reflected light can be compared to determine the instantaneous distance and hence the relative velocity of the object that reflected the light (this is where the 4D claim comes in).

