Read full article on original website
Related
MotorTrend Magazine
Future Cars: 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 7 Is the Electric Three-Row SUV
WHAT IT IS: A three-row all-electric SUV from Hyundai previewed by the Seven concept. WHY IT MATTERS: The Hyundai Ioniq 7 will be the third vehicle in the expanding Ioniq family of electric vehicles. Following the footsteps of the acclaimed Ioniq 5 subcompact crossover and the soon-to-arrive Ioniq 6 sedan, the 7 will borrow the 5's pixelated taillights and daytime running lights. When the 7 concept made its debut at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, Hyundai Motor America CEO José Muñoz promised the production model will hew closely to the show car. "You'll be amazed," he added. Although the Seven concept has a loungelike interior and coach doors, the version that goes on sale will have a normal interior with a steering wheel. We expect its cabin to borrow some of the Ioniq 5's details.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Nissan Truck Lineup Changes: Frontier Midnight Edition Flirts With the Dark Side
Nissan’s still-new second-generation midsize pickup adds another night-themed variation, while the Titans keep it status quo for 2023. Nissan's trio of trucks returns for 2023 still somewhat fresh. But only the recently redesigned Frontier midsize pickup sees any sort of update. It gets a sporty-looking Midnight Edition appearance package to add to its other grades, and it's a special edition that was also available with the previous-generation truck.
MotorTrend Magazine
Official Mopar Store Now on Amazon
It's hard to decide which is the real headline here: Mopar is 85 years old, or Mopar Store by Amazon now exists. Since they go hand-in-hand—the Mopar milestone inspired the Amazon milestone—we'll say it's a draw. What you'll find at the Mopar Store by Amazon includes loads of heritage-themed stuff and officially licensed merch and products for Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, Ram, and Fiat.
MotorTrend Magazine
Vintage Lines Hide Modern Hellcat Muscle
The dance we do as hot-rodders typically goes like this: We find a classic car, strip it down to the bare body, and then rebuild it to suit our own, often modernized vision. With a pro touring- or restomod-type build, that includes adding a high-power modern EFI engine, modern brakes (often with ABS on the nicer builds), and amenities like air conditioning and a rockin' audio system. In essence, the classic lines of the old body are kept, and the newest performance and cruising technology is grafted to it. It's time-consuming and expensive, but it gives us the look we want along with modern performance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Tested: Aiming to Restore GMC’s Luster
Working as an automotive journalist is a surefire way to get to know all your neighbors. With a weekly (and sometimes daily) rotation of new metal circulating through your driveway, it's rare not to be asked about the vehicles when you dare poke your head outside. In my neighborhood, pickup trucks have been especially popular lately. The questions are usually the same, but a recent conversation involving the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate threw me for a loop.
MotorTrend Magazine
Trading Up From a Fiero to Honda’s Holy Grail Supercar Fighter
If you were to talk Ray Evans, owner of this 1991 NSX back in the mid-1990s, it would be his 1986 Fiero GT that he'd go on and on about. It served as his first car was also his introduction to the mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout, and the beginning of a lifelong obsession with personalizing cars.
MotorTrend Magazine
Mutant Mustang Mule's Hideous Hood Hides a Monstrous Secret
Development mules are hardly a new thing in the automotive world, but few look as shocking and conspicuous as this "mutant" S550 Ford Mustang does. It turns out that this mule was packing Ford's largest current production engine underhood, and required that odd looking bulge to clear the intake. Before you get excited about that, we have some disappointing news. Well, sort of.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Chevrolet Bolt vs. Nissan Leaf: Affordable EVs Compared
One of the biggest barriers to owning an electric vehicle—next to, you know, making sure you have good charging infrastructure nearby—is price. EVs tend to cost more than their internal-combustion counterparts, but that's starting to change. Today, it's possible to buy an EV with workable driving range for less than $40,000 without a tax subsidy. In fact, the three cheapest EVs you can buy right now actually start under $30,000, and two of them are the subject of our comparison today. After recent price moves, the Chevrolet Bolt and Nissan Leaf fall well under that $30K mark, but how do they compare to each other? We're going to show you what's the trade-off in range, features, powertrain, cargo area, and price between them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MotorTrend Magazine
New Lidar Can See and Avoid Obstacles More Than 3,000 Feet Away
Back in January we covered the sensor-tech highlights of CES 2022, and our lead item was an innovative new frequency-modulated, continuous-wave (FMCW) lidar system from silicon photonics pioneers, SiLC Technologies. Instead of sending out discrete bursts of light and measuring their "time of flight" (ToF) to determine the distance of the object that reflected them, SiLC continuously varies the frequency (and hence the color) of its 1,550-nm laser light. Then it subdivides this beam of light, sending half of it directly to the light-collector and routing the other half through a tiny curving light-pipe that adds roughly 2 meters to that beam's total journey before projecting it down the road. This ensures there's a known phase-shift in the frequency against which the additional phase-shift of reflected light can be compared to determine the instantaneous distance and hence the relative velocity of the object that reflected the light (this is where the 4D claim comes in).
MotorTrend Magazine
Four Wheeler Feature Jeep Revisited
This was Michael Rhodes' first Jeep that he bought when he was in his early 20s. Every modification was done by him (except that custom paintjob), and it's never been trailered. 42 years later, we caught up with Michael to find out a bit more about "Bad Attitude," his 1975 Jeep CJ-5 originally featured in the July 1990 issue of Four Wheeler. Read on as we revisit the Jeep, and the story originally written by Jimmy Nylund.
MotorTrend Magazine
Behind the Scenes With the 2022 Easter Jeep Safari Concept Vehicles
One of the most anticipated parts of the 2022 Moab Easter Jeep Safari is when the mad scientists at Jeep unveil the latest collection of concept vehicles. For 2022, the Jeep brand and Jeep Performance Parts trotted out seven captivating and vastly different concepts. The collection contained Wrangler Unlimited, Gladiator, and Grand Cherokee models, each bearing a laundry list of mods, and in some cases one-off custom parts. The 2022 collection is also noteworthy because four of the seven Jeeps had either full-electric or hybrid-electric powertrains. This is the most ever in the history of Easter Jeep Safari Jeep concepts, and an indicator of the rapid shift to electric power.
Comments / 1