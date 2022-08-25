If you didn’t have the specific fear of falling through your apartment floor in New York City already, you do now (sorry!). Over the weekend, the New York Post reported that a woman who lives at 1204 Shakespeare Avenue in the Bronx fell through her bathroom floor and into the basement. The woman, who lived on the first floor, was in the bathroom when the concrete collapsed, “creating a hole approximately 2 feet by 4 feet” large, according to the complaint. The tenant was taken to a hospital. The Post reported that her current condition was not immediately available.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO