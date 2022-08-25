ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New Yorkers Can Go Back In Time Over 100 Years And Experience The Titanic

I remember watching The Titanic movie with Leonardo DeCaprio and Kate Winslet as a teenager for the first time and I cried so hard that I woke my mom up out of a dead sleep. Although the movie was mostly fictional and the characters were almost entirelty made up, I can only imagine what it would have been part of that experience when it happened in real life. Now, you'll have a chance to do just that right here in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US

One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
LAKE PLACID, NY
How High Up Can You Camp in New York State?

So you want to go camping. Great! Have you put thought into where you are going to go? Where your campsite will be?. Did you know that there are restrictions as to where and how high (the elevation) you can camp in New York State? Yep, you are limited to where on the mountain(s) that you can be.
HOBBIES
Americans Hate New York Drivers, But Which States are Hated More?

Road rage, getting cut off, running red lights...if you've driven in New York, you've probably seen it all. Now, some areas (*cough* Long Island Expressway *cough*) are worse than others, but no matter where you are, you may face some difficulties when driving in the Empire State. Drivers across the country were recently surveyed, and the results suggested that New York drivers are regarded among the worst in the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Yorker Sells ‘Mint’ Card of Yankees’ Legend, and It Goes for a Huge Price

If you're a sports fan, odds are, you've owned sports trading cards at least once. Whether they're baseball cards, hockey cards, or cards of any other sport, trading cards are one of the more ubiquitous forms of sports memorabilia that you can buy. They come in packs, they're often inexpensive, and they give you the added excitement of not knowing what may be inside.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A First Time In This Century For The New York Knicks

If you said winning a championship, you may have to wait for another century. However, with the Donovan Mitchell trade with the Utah Jazz all but stalled, the New York Knicks are about to embark on some, well, not so good history. It appears that the Knicks are about to re-sign a first-round pick to a long-term deal for the first time this century. How that translates? The Knickerbockers have done a terrible job with their first-round draft picks...until now!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Free Food & Drink Inside Taste NY Marketplace, 25 Cent Milk at NYS Fair

It's almost fair time and there are lots to see and do. From free food and drink samples to 25-cent milk, including strawberry, it's all at the New York State Fair this year. Taste the best New York has to offer inside the Taste NY market. Buy and sample homegrown and homemade New York food and beverage products from across the State. More than 100 unique food and craft beverages will be available.
FOOD & DRINKS
How Blondie Thrived By Making ‘Mistakes in Public’

Drummer Clem Burke says Blondie was so successful because they matured in a judgment-free workshop environment at CBGBs. The New York club became iconic for its nurturing of a wide range of groups who later found success, including the Ramones, Patti Smith, Talking Heads and Television. But Burke argues that the reality of the scene has been misunderstood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Oneonta, NY
ABOUT

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdhifm.com

