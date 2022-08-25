I hate to break it to you, but summer is actually coming to a close. Luckily, the end of blazing hot weather isn’t the worst thing in the world—chillier weather brings about a bevy of new fall 2022 fashion trends to fall in love with, not to mention tons of sales over Labor Day weekend. But, if you’re still not over your summer tan and have one last trip booked, keep reading: I’ve rounded up the very best Labor Day weekend fashion and accessories sales.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO