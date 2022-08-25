ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marie Claire

The 40 Best Labor Day Clothing Sales in 2022

I hate to break it to you, but summer is actually coming to a close. Luckily, the end of blazing hot weather isn’t the worst thing in the world—chillier weather brings about a bevy of new fall 2022 fashion trends to fall in love with, not to mention tons of sales over Labor Day weekend. But, if you’re still not over your summer tan and have one last trip booked, keep reading: I’ve rounded up the very best Labor Day weekend fashion and accessories sales.
Marie Claire

Fashion Test Drive: Celine's Teen Besace Bag

We love discovering the most covetable pieces for the upcoming season. And to help you determine if you should go ahead and indulge, we've gone one step further and taken them for a Test Drive. Let's get you acquainted with CELINE's Teen Besace bag. Founded in Paris in 1945, Celine...
