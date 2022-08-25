Glass City Center showcases new look, downtown ballroom

As a ceremony formally opened the newly minted Glass City Center on Thursday, those involved in the project looked back on how far that part of the downtown area has come in the past 35 years.

“When the convention center was built, there were parking lots and strip clubs,” said Ray Micham of the Collaborative, the lead designer on the building’s $67.5 million renovation of the convention center that opened in 1987. “Now the Warehouse District has some of the most exciting entertainment stuff going on in the city."

"Instead of the big blank walls on the old convention center that did nothing to engage the Warehouse District, we wanted to take advantage of that energy over there,” he said.

Upon viewing the building, one sees an expansive facelift to the outside of the building, complete with 32,000 square feet of new glass all along the building’s exterior. Upon entering, one sees the 75,000-square-foot exhibit hall with new lighting and paint, and $1.5 million in new artwork. Selected by Arts Commission, the art attempts to represent, for outside visitors, Toledo’s culture.

Finally, a new floor above the exhibit hall and a loading dock contain a 16,000-square-foot ballroom that can be divided into thirds and rented for events. Part of this space is a terrace that overlooks Monroe Street, Fifth Third Field, and downtown.

Private partners such as ProMedica, which has the naming rights to the Glass City Center, and First Hospitality, which helps run the Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites adjoining the convention center, played a large role in co-funding the project, they said.

“This gives us a tool we have never had in the past to attract conventions of the size and dimension our downtown is worth now,” Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken said.

A county-owned facility, the former SeaGate Convention Centre opened in 1987. The Lucas County Commissioners were tasked with making numerous decisions at key junctures to keep the latest project on track through the 2007-2009 recession and the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2020, the county was forced to make cuts in some areas but kept the convention center renovation going because of the prospective future economic benefits. They are projected at around $800 million over the next 20 years, Lucas County Commissioners president Gary Byers said.

For his part, Mr. Gerken said conversations about adding a ballroom go back as far as his time as a board member with the Destination Toledo Convention and Visitors Bureau in 2008.

“For the last 14 years, we have been behind the 8 ball competing with other cities that have two things, an attached hotel and a nice ballroom,” he said. “We had neither until now.”

Similar to Mr. Micham, Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak emphasized how the ribbon cutting at the Glass City Center comes at a time when downtown Toledo is experiencing growth. She described the Glass City Center’s location as something that is at the heart of it. With other nearby venues being rebuilt, no one wanted the convention center to be the eyesore.

“We are going to potentially double our visitors,” Ms. Wozniak said, “and make more space in a booming downtown and a great location. What I love about it is that if you are local, you will come in, and you will recognize the attributes. But if you are from out of town, you will soon learn the reasons why this region is so wonderful.”

“It is obvious that this was a good decision because of all the growth downtown,” she said, mentioning the ConnecToledo Master Plan. Adopted in 2017 by Toledo City Council, it was created by a committee of community leaders and included a call to expand the convention center.

A Glass City Center open house is anticipated to be scheduled for September when the last little construction odds and ends, held up by supply chain issues, are finished, officials said.

Design work

The Collaborative is frequently tasked with performing renovations to older buildings such as at the Maurer Center at Bowling Green State University or the Hart headquarters in downtown Toledo. Mr. Micham said that with the convention center project in particular, available space was an important concern that needed to be planned around.

The county had searched for years for the right place to build a ballroom of more than 1,000 square feet. It even considered off-site options elsewhere in town, before ultimately deciding on looking into the sky — what ended up being the new floor above the exhibit hall.

“It was really challenging to find a good location with the existing convention center,” Mr. Micham said. “We needed to integrate it where it functioned well with their existing kitchen too. That is how we ended up building on top of the service area. It was one of the only places on site where there was room, and it gave us the opportunity to engage Monroe Street and provide those good views of the ballpark.”

“The qualitative goal was always to be a place that someone would be excited to have a graduation at or a wedding reception or an elegant dinner event with a speaker,” he said. “It is a fine line because you want to have space for two events to go on independently in the expo hall downstairs and in the ballroom.”

“So the balance between [being] connected but with some sort of separation was an important goal. We can now have events of many different types booked in at the same time,” Mr. Micham added.