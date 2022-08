Though the 450R Factory Stock-class KLOVAR Motorsports and TS Motorsports teams have gone head to head several times this season, neither has scored points in the American Power Boat Association Offshore National Championship Series under the sanctioning-body’s three-boat minimum for points accrual. That will change this weekend at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix, the third P1 Offshore-produced event in the eight-race series, when owner/driver Willy Cabeza and throttleman Gary Ballough bring a new MTI 390X called GC Racing into the fray.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO