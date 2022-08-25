Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What to Eat at the 1st Annual Fall for Ardmore FestivalMarilyn JohnsonArdmore, PA
This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the CountryTravel MavenNorristown, PA
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
On 09/17 Cricket Clinic comes to Lukens Park, Horsham, PASanjivi IyerHorsham, PA
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Data center company to develop up to 2M square feet of space in Chester County
E. WHITELAND TWP., Pa. - A developer of data centers has acquired more than 100 acres in Chester County, where it will develop data centers that will cover more than 2 million square feet. The company, fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty, also known as 1547, said East Whiteland Township has approved...
Montco Has 24 Top Workplaces in 2022 List of Top Small Company Workplaces, Including No. 1
The Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces has recognized 24 small Montgomery County companies as the best in the Phila./Delaware Valley area. The list is based on a 24-question survey administered by Energage and completed by the company’s employees. It measures 15 cultural drivers that are crucial to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and performance.
18 Pennsylvania Farms Receive Protection from Future Development, One Is in Chester County
Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county, and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development, and one of them is in Chester County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Township zoning board to review plans for Wawa, apartments, medical offices
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township's Zoning Hearing Board will review several building plans in the township. During Wednesday night's meeting, the board will look at plans for a Wawa store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Ave. That project includes a bank and two garden-style apartment buildings. Wagner Enterprises...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
phillyvoice.com
Amazon Fresh plans to open grocery store in Willow Grove
Another Amazon Fresh grocery store could be on its way to the Philadelphia region, with plans taking shape at the Willow Grove Shopping Center in Montgomery County. The e-commerce giant has been expanding its tech-forward supermarket concept over the last year, opening stores in Warrington, Bucks County and Broomall, Delaware County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wally's Deli may close Emmaus location, citing lack of staff
EMMAUS, Pa. - Wally's Deli in Emmaus may close at the end of September "after 33 marvelous years," according to the store's Facebook page. There may be some hope that the 1245 Chestnut St. deli remains open, depending on whether staff can be replaced, the store said. "This is not...
2 of Pennsylvania’s Top Colleges are in Delaware County
Two Delaware County colleges made it to the top 5 ranks in Niche’s listing of the top universities in Pennsylvania for 2023. Swarthmore College ranked at No. 3 while Haverford College made it to No. 4, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. Swarthmore and Haverford switched places on...
Two Montco Shopping Centers Scheduled for Residential-Retail Redo
FRT's proposed new look for the Willow Grove Shopping Center; the first floor of this structure is retail, with rental residences above it. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is looking to change the traditional characteristics of two of its Montgomery County shopping centers. Natalie Kostelni covered the refreshes for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Government Technology
Pennsylvania Grappling With SNAP, EBT Card System Outage
(TNS) — A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs — and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to...
WFMZ-TV Online
BASD, local services to assist homeless students
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Members of the Bethlehem Area School Board moved swiftly through their agenda Monday night following the first day back to school. The board approved New Bethany Ministries and the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley to provide services in support of the American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth grant.
phillyvoice.com
SEPTA station in Montgomery County named to National Register of Historic Places
A local SEPTA station is now recognized as part of a National Park Service index. Lansdale Station in Montgomery County was one of just nine properties chosen to be added to the National Register of Historic Places. The register is National Park Service's official list of historic places worthy of...
A Bucks County school district just canceled over $20,000 of student lunch debt
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Many Pennsylvania students are starting the school year in debt — over lunch. As of October,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
After Iron Works deal falls through, Catasauqua says there's renewed interest
CATASAUQUA, Pa. – Plans for selling Catasauqua's Crane Iron Works site may have fallen through earlier this year, but the historic property still has plenty of interest. According to borough Solicitor Thomas Dinkelacker, there have been five "expressions of interest" in the 12-acre brownfield property. Before it can go...
finehomesandliving.com
Reasons Why Buying A House In Middletown Delaware A Great Post-Retirement Plan
If you're getting close to your retirement age and searching for the best locations to live the rest of your life in tranquility, retiring inMiddletown, Delaware,will be a great idea. Middletown is a small town in New Castle County, Delaware, with a population of 24,056. Thomas Jefferson - the third...
Cool, Fun Jobs That Pay Well
Sick of working at a job that you dread to go to each day? It’s easy to become frustrated doing something boring and tedious. But you don’t have to. There are plenty of practical careers out there that you can get into for something more exciting. MoneyWise shared some fun options to liven up your workweek.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire forces family from home in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Fire forced a family of four out of their home in Pottstown, Montgomery County. The fire broke out around 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Maple Street. The fire chief says the fire started in an upstairs bedroom. He says someone in the home was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Classic car consumed by flames near Leesport
CENTRE TWP., Pa. — Firefighters in Berks County saved a garage from going up in flames Tuesday afternoon, but they couldn't save a classic car. Officials said a 1957 Chevy and an SUV caught fire while they were being worked on around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Data Road in Centre Township, near Leesport.
East Penn Railroad train derailment in Chester County part of "very scary" trend
NEWLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- There's new information on a train that derailed in Chester County, narrowly missing a woman's home. Eyewitness News first showed you the scene two weeks ago.It was the second time an East Penn Railroad train jumped the tracks in her yard.Everything has been cleaned up, but Trudie Powell's yard is completely torn up.Powell's been scared ever since this happened and now, she's even more concerned after learning the railroad that passes through her backyard has had a number of other accidents over the years."You can see where the grass is brown," Powell said. "That's where...
WFMZ-TV Online
Khanisa's Pudding Bar to move from Easton to Downtown Allentown Market
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Khanisa's Pudding Bar will be relocating from Easton to the Downtown Allentown Market, the business announced on Tuesday. The specialty dessert spot — whose menu includes premium pudding concoctions, waffle mixes and shakes — said on its social media accounts that it will be making its new home in Allentown this fall, with an exact opening date being announced in the next few weeks.
autobodynews.com
Pennsylvania Auto Body Shop Owner Charged with Submitting $426K in Falsified Insurance Claims
..185 by Liberty Mutual Insurance for $312,265.83. Bucks County detectives, along with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and the Central Bucks Regional Police Department, executed a search warrant at Chalfont Collision on March 25, seizing evidence that included photographs, files and computers. “There is a tendency for some people...
Comments / 1