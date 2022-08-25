ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Montco Has 24 Top Workplaces in 2022 List of Top Small Company Workplaces, Including No. 1

The Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces has recognized 24 small Montgomery County companies as the best in the Phila./Delaware Valley area. The list is based on a 24-question survey administered by Energage and completed by the company’s employees. It measures 15 cultural drivers that are crucial to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and performance.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pottstown, PA
Government
Montgomery County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pottstown, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
phillyvoice.com

Amazon Fresh plans to open grocery store in Willow Grove

Another Amazon Fresh grocery store could be on its way to the Philadelphia region, with plans taking shape at the Willow Grove Shopping Center in Montgomery County. The e-commerce giant has been expanding its tech-forward supermarket concept over the last year, opening stores in Warrington, Bucks County and Broomall, Delaware County.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wally's Deli may close Emmaus location, citing lack of staff

EMMAUS, Pa. - Wally's Deli in Emmaus may close at the end of September "after 33 marvelous years," according to the store's Facebook page. There may be some hope that the 1245 Chestnut St. deli remains open, depending on whether staff can be replaced, the store said. "This is not...
EMMAUS, PA
MONTCO.Today

Two Montco Shopping Centers Scheduled for Residential-Retail Redo

FRT's proposed new look for the Willow Grove Shopping Center; the first floor of this structure is retail, with rental residences above it. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is looking to change the traditional characteristics of two of its Montgomery County shopping centers. Natalie Kostelni covered the refreshes for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance
Government Technology

Pennsylvania Grappling With SNAP, EBT Card System Outage

(TNS) — A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs — and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

BASD, local services to assist homeless students

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Members of the Bethlehem Area School Board moved swiftly through their agenda Monday night following the first day back to school. The board approved New Bethany Ministries and the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley to provide services in support of the American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth grant.
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WFMZ-TV Online

After Iron Works deal falls through, Catasauqua says there's renewed interest

CATASAUQUA, Pa. – Plans for selling Catasauqua's Crane Iron Works site may have fallen through earlier this year, but the historic property still has plenty of interest. According to borough Solicitor Thomas Dinkelacker, there have been five "expressions of interest" in the 12-acre brownfield property. Before it can go...
CATASAUQUA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Cool, Fun Jobs That Pay Well

Sick of working at a job that you dread to go to each day? It’s easy to become frustrated doing something boring and tedious. But you don’t have to. There are plenty of practical careers out there that you can get into for something more exciting. MoneyWise shared some fun options to liven up your workweek.
LANSDALE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire forces family from home in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Fire forced a family of four out of their home in Pottstown, Montgomery County. The fire broke out around 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Maple Street. The fire chief says the fire started in an upstairs bedroom. He says someone in the home was...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Classic car consumed by flames near Leesport

CENTRE TWP., Pa. — Firefighters in Berks County saved a garage from going up in flames Tuesday afternoon, but they couldn't save a classic car. Officials said a 1957 Chevy and an SUV caught fire while they were being worked on around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Data Road in Centre Township, near Leesport.
LEESPORT, PA
CBS Philly

East Penn Railroad train derailment in Chester County part of "very scary" trend

NEWLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- There's new information on a train that derailed in Chester County, narrowly missing a woman's home. Eyewitness News first showed you the scene two weeks ago.It was the second time an East Penn Railroad train jumped the tracks in her yard.Everything has been cleaned up, but Trudie Powell's yard is completely torn up.Powell's been scared ever since this happened and now, she's even more concerned after learning the railroad that passes through her backyard has had a number of other accidents over the years."You can see where the grass is brown," Powell said. "That's where...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Khanisa's Pudding Bar to move from Easton to Downtown Allentown Market

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Khanisa's Pudding Bar will be relocating from Easton to the Downtown Allentown Market, the business announced on Tuesday. The specialty dessert spot — whose menu includes premium pudding concoctions, waffle mixes and shakes — said on its social media accounts that it will be making its new home in Allentown this fall, with an exact opening date being announced in the next few weeks.
EASTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy