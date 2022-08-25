ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 252

Ross Plumb
5d ago

The liberal media and Podcaster are rightfully triggered by the mere presence of Ben Shapiro. The reason for this is Ben is well versed in a wide variety of contemporary political and social subjects and does a lot of research and presents factual arguments. It is very difficult for liberals to successfully debate Ben and thus their defense is to not create any instance of engagement with him

Reply(23)
288
Cheryel Parker
4d ago

why don't they apologize to Ben Shapiro for their students who have no manners and have no open minds and want to listen to the lies that are being told to them by the Democratic / marxist/communist party

Reply
202
D Tops
4d ago

the Liberals hate being confronted with facts and figures because whenever you debate a liberal they project their opinions as fact based on their current emotions... and whenever they run into Mr. Ben Shapiro they're completely confused on how to respond.... it's a beautiful thing to watch

Reply(1)
133
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

A podcast convention shows just how intolerant the Left is when it comes to conservatives

For all their frequent warnings of "democracy being under attack," those on the Left have no problem stifling speech with which they disagree. A podcast convention in Dallas last week was just the latest example of the Left's fanatical intolerance, as many attendees became "triggered" by the appearance of conservative pundit Ben Shapiro — even though Shapiro's company, the Daily Wire, was one of the event's sponsors.
DALLAS, TX
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju

Uma Pemmaraju, one of the founding Fox News anchors, died at the age of 64 on August 8, per Fox News. No cause of death has been publicly announced. She's survived by her daughter Kirina Alana Devi and her ex-husband Andrew Petkun, per The Focus. Suzanne Scott, the CEO of...
WORLD
Business Insider

Elon Musk's bitter fight over Twitter is causing an 'absurdly high' number of employees to flee the social media company for other jobs as they lose faith in leadership

An increasing number of Twitter employees are leaving the company, insiders say. Stress from Elon Musk's acquisition, along with "poor" executive leadership, is the cause. So many people have left recently that Twitter changed the way it categorizes attrition. A steady stream of Twitter employees have left the company in...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
Salon

Truth Social is headed for bankruptcy

This illustration photo shows a person checking the app store on a smartphone for "Truth Social", with a photo of former US president Donald Trump on a computer screen in the background, in Los Angeles, October 20, 2021. (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) According to a report from the Washington...
BUSINESS
Mother Jones

The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion selfie’ is an international laughingstock

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized on social media for a selfie he posted announcing expansion of the company's Horizon Worlds metaverse platform. When Meta launched its metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain this week, it got plenty of buzz—but probably not the sort the social media giant was hoping to receive. Instead of discussing Meta’s new platform, most people chattered about the artificial-looking metaverse selfie CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Shapiro
Complex

FBI Responds to Mark Zuckerberg’s Claims on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’

Following Mark Zuckerberg’s appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience earlier this week, the FBI has issued a statement in response to comments he made. The federal law enforcement agency shared a statement on Friday to clarify Zuckerberg’s suggestion the FBI, which he called a “legitimate institution,” warned him about the spread of potentially dangerous misinformation. "The FBI routinely notifies U.S. private sector entities, including social media providers, of potential threat information, so that they can decide how to better defend against threats,” reads the statement, per NBC News. The FBI added that it often provides “foreign threat indicators” to private companies, but it “cannot ask, or direct, companies to take action on information received.”
ENTERTAINMENT
TheDailyBeast

CNN Parts Ways With Jeffrey Toobin After Sticking by Him

Jeffrey Toobin is no longer a paid legal analyst for CNN, the network he has worked for since 2002. “I wanted to let you know that after twenty years I’ve decided to leave CNN after my vacation,” he wrote in a letter to colleagues on Friday, which he reiterated on Twitter. “It was great to spend my last day on air, like so many before, with my pals at Sit Room, AC360 and Don Lemon Tonight. It’s been a privilege (and fun) being your colleague.” While it isn’t clear just yet if Toobin’s contract merely ran out, CNN’s statement about...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Joe Rogan podcast - live: Zuckerberg says bot accounts on platforms are ‘trade-offs all the way down’

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who oversees Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and the Metaverse, is making a surprise appearance as a guest on controversial podcast host Joe Rogan’s latest show.Replying to a question on bot accounts and controversial content on social media platforms, Mr Zuckerberg said he believes there weren’t going to be “perfect” artificial intelligence systems.“I think it’s all trade-offs all the way down and you could either build a system overly aggressive and capture a higher per cent of the bad guys but then also by accident take out some number of good guys, or you could be a little more lenient and say the cost of taking out any number of good guys is too high so we’re going to tolerate having just a little bit more bad guys on the system,” he said.Rogan has been a lightning rod since his Joe Rogan Experience, the world’s most popular podcast, was bought by Spotify in a $100m deal.Earlier this year Rogan found himself at the centre of controversy when he was accused of spreading Covid-19 misinformation and hosted a guest who claimed that Americans were “hypnotised” into wearing masks and getting vaccines.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Bill Maher And Rob Schneider Defend Jay Leno, Take On Homeless Issue On ‘Club Random’ Podcast

Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno is one of the greatest people, according to Bill Maher. But there’s a certain faction that doesn’t agree, he adds. “I don’t understand this animosity that comes from some people.” Maher joined with comedian/actor Rob Schneider for a candid conversation about fellow comedians and actors, with a dollop of politics, as part of Maher’s regular Club Random podcast, released each Sunday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google. This week’s edition was no-holds-barred, as the two outspoken comics riffed in a wide-ranging discussion. Regarding Leno, Schneider said any bad blood was “Just jealousy. Could you believe there’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcasters#Business Industry#Linus Business#Podcast Movement#The Daily Wire
TheDailyBeast

College GOP Group Slammed for Inviting White Nationalist to Campus

A student political group, College Republicans United, has reportedly invited self-described “white advocate” Jared Taylor to speak at Arizona State University on Sept. 2. He founded the white nationalist group New Century Foundation and its American Renaissance magazine, which has a website that includes “large amounts of racist agit-prop, community blog posts and all white dating sites” as well as “advertisements for a slew of racist literature such as ‘The Blackening of Europe: Immigration, Islam & The Migrant Crisis,’ ‘White Identity Politics,’ or ‘A Dissident's Guide to Black and Africa,’” ASU’s student newspaper said. A university spokesperson said that registered student groups are allowed to invite speakers, and such an invitation “does not in any way imply university endorsement.”Read it at Northeast Valley News
COLLEGES
Deadline

Peter Bart: Cable News Needs To Recruit New Anchors Amid Fears Centrist Hosts Won’t Fly

News junkies this week are agitated over the disappearance of CNN’s Reliable Sources, but cable news network chiefs have a deeper concern: the disappearance of reliable anchors. Ratings of news shows continue to plunge as programmers struggle to figure out what sort of host (and ideology) would appeal to their once formidable audiences. Power players like John Malone have proposed that viewers might welcome a return to centrist personalities rather than shrill advocates like Sean Hannity. Skeptics counter that there is no “middle” in America anymore: Witness the list of missing hosts like Brian Williams, Chris Wallace or Chris Cuomo. Or Brian...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
TheDailyBeast

NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ Shakeup Puts Chuck Todd in Jeopardy

This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.The executive producer of Meet the Press, who NBC announced last week is ”shifting” over to the streaming side, was pushed out amid the Sunday politics show’s ratings woes, two people familiar with the matter told Confider. John Reiss, who had been EP for the last eight years, was officially punted over to the NBC News Now streaming service, and David P. Gelles, a long-time CNN producer...
TV & VIDEOS
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy