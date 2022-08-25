The liberal media and Podcaster are rightfully triggered by the mere presence of Ben Shapiro. The reason for this is Ben is well versed in a wide variety of contemporary political and social subjects and does a lot of research and presents factual arguments. It is very difficult for liberals to successfully debate Ben and thus their defense is to not create any instance of engagement with him
why don't they apologize to Ben Shapiro for their students who have no manners and have no open minds and want to listen to the lies that are being told to them by the Democratic / marxist/communist party
the Liberals hate being confronted with facts and figures because whenever you debate a liberal they project their opinions as fact based on their current emotions... and whenever they run into Mr. Ben Shapiro they're completely confused on how to respond.... it's a beautiful thing to watch
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.S
13 Sent to Prison for $27 Million Healthcare Fraud
Former Arlington PD Officer Found Not Guilty in Woman's Shooting Death
Texas Bullet-Train Developer Deals with Mass Leadership Exodus
Carroll ISD Rejects New In God We Trust Signs Written in Arabic
