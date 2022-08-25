Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who oversees Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and the Metaverse, is making a surprise appearance as a guest on controversial podcast host Joe Rogan’s latest show.Replying to a question on bot accounts and controversial content on social media platforms, Mr Zuckerberg said he believes there weren’t going to be “perfect” artificial intelligence systems.“I think it’s all trade-offs all the way down and you could either build a system overly aggressive and capture a higher per cent of the bad guys but then also by accident take out some number of good guys, or you could be a little more lenient and say the cost of taking out any number of good guys is too high so we’re going to tolerate having just a little bit more bad guys on the system,” he said.Rogan has been a lightning rod since his Joe Rogan Experience, the world’s most popular podcast, was bought by Spotify in a $100m deal.Earlier this year Rogan found himself at the centre of controversy when he was accused of spreading Covid-19 misinformation and hosted a guest who claimed that Americans were “hypnotised” into wearing masks and getting vaccines.

