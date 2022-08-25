Read full article on original website
'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic
Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
Simple innovations help tackle danger from wild animals in Zimbabwe
By Nokuthaba Dlamini for The StandardTo save her crops from marauding elephant herds, Milda Moyo burns elephant dung sprinkled with hot chillies at strategic points in her fields every night.Moyo, 33, from Chikandakubi village on the outskirts of Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls area says she has seen her yields improve significantly after she started the ritual two years ago, which has resulted in fewer incidents of elephants invading her fields and destroying crops.A raid by elephants can destroy an entire field of crops in one night and condemn villagers to a year of hunger, and in turn lead communities to...
Drinking black tea lowers mortality risk from all causes
People who drink black tea on a frequent basis may lower their risk of mortality by as much as 13 percent, according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health. The experts found that the reduced mortality risk was greatest among individuals who drank two or more cups of black tea per day.
