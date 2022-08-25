By Nokuthaba Dlamini for The StandardTo save her crops from marauding elephant herds, Milda Moyo burns elephant dung sprinkled with hot chillies at strategic points in her fields every night.Moyo, 33, from Chikandakubi village on the outskirts of Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls area says she has seen her yields improve significantly after she started the ritual two years ago, which has resulted in fewer incidents of elephants invading her fields and destroying crops.A raid by elephants can destroy an entire field of crops in one night and condemn villagers to a year of hunger, and in turn lead communities to...

