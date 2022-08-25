ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

See all the best looks from the 2022 VMAs red carpet

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are returning to the East Coast and this time they are bringing LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow along to host one of the biggest nights in music. Viewers should expect to see Harlow constantly throughout the VMAs on Sunday night as...
NEWARK, NJ
Taste of Country

Naomi Judd Autopsy Reveals Singer Left a Note

Naomi Judd's official autopsy confirms that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as her daughter, Ashley, previously revealed. She also had several prescription drugs in her system that are used to treat bipolar disorder. Several media outlets, including the Associated Press and USA Today shared that the Williamson County...
TVLine

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
TODAY.com

Sydney Sweeney asks fans to ‘stop making assumptions’ amid backlash to mom’s surprise party

Sydney Sweeney is defending her family after pictures from her mother's milestone birthday party were interpreted as political statements. On Saturday, the star of the HBO series "Euphoria" posted a series of pics on Instagram showing her mom Lisa's country western-themed surprise 60th birthday party. Guests dressed in cowboy and cowgirl attire and enjoyed different stations at the party including mechanical bull riding, jean jacket embroidery, hatchet throwing and line dancing.
TODAY.com

Kevin Bacon singing a Beyoncé song with his goats will make you smile

Kevin Bacon and his goats are part of the BeyHive. In his latest #GoatSongs video, the 64-year-old actor treated his followers to a stripped-down version of Beyoncé song “Heated,” which is featured on her latest album, “Renaissance.” Wearing a white tank top, hat, gray jeans and sneakers in the clip, Bacon is sitting outside with his guitar while his goats surround him.
TODAY.com

See the new trailer for ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

Check out the new trailer for the parody biopic “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” giving fans a peek at Daniel Radcliffe’s transformation into the unconventional singer. The film is set to make its way over to stream on The Roku Channel in November.Aug. 30, 2022.
