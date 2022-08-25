Read full article on original website
Dollar touches 20-year high, but kept in check by euro, as rates in focus
NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The dollar touched a fresh 20-year high on Monday, fuelled by hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, but was kept in check by the euro, which was supported by growing expectations for European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes. The dollar index ,...
Bitcoin Aug. 30 chart alert—Bulls working to stabilize price
Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are again a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Bulls this...
Bitcoin price holds support at $20K as the crypto market struggles to gain momentum
Data from TradingView shows that bulls managed to claw their way back above support at $20,000 during the...
Bitcoin price drops below $20k as analysts warn of a trend toward $17k
As a result of the strengthening dollar, Bitcoin (BTC) fell below the psychologically important support at $20,000 to...
Iran and Russia make moves to allow cryptos to be used as payments for imports
Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin confirmed the development with local news outlets, saying that the new regulations have...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
'The crash is here': stocks, gold, silver, bitcoin, real estate are crashing, 'it's time to get rich' – Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) Markets are crashing, and the big price collapse Robert Kiyosaki predicted is here, the best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' tweeted. "All markets crashing: Real Estate, Stocks, gold, silver Bitcoin," he said this week. "Middle class wiped out by higher oil inflation. Yet Rich are getting richer. Difference in head not wallet. Change WHATS IN YOUR HEAD FIRST…then get richer."
Ethereum co-founder on the noise surrounding the Merge and the mistake to avoid with Web3
(Kitco News) There will be a lot of noise surrounding Ethereum's upcoming Merge, with many people trying to take advantage of the situation, warned Anthony Di Iorio, the founder of Ethereum, Decentral, and Jaxx Liberty. The Ethereum Merge, which will transition the network from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, is considered by...
Goldman Sachs is done with COVID in the office
The investment banking giant is doing away with all COVID restrictions as it tries to get people back in the office full-time.
You may qualify for unemployment even if you quit, employment attorney shares
You may qualify for unemployment if you quit for a "good cause," like pay cuts, unsafe workplace, domestic violence, illness, disability or relocation
How will next UK prime minister tackle cost of living and environment crises?
Energy bills are set to top £3,500 a year for the average household, while voices on the right of the Tory party want to bury the ‘green agenda’
U.K.・
Gorbachev mourned as rare world leader but some still bitter
BERLIN (AP) — The passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union and for many the man who restored democracy to then-communist-ruled European nations, was mourned Wednesday as the loss of a rare leader who changed the world and for a time gave hope for peace among the superpowers. But the man who died at age 91 on Tuesday was also reviled by many countrymen who blamed him for the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union and its diminution as a superpower. The Russian nation that emerged from its Soviet past shrank in size as 15 new nations were created. The loss of pride and power also eventually led to the rise of Vladimir Putin, who has tried for the past quarter-century to restore Russia to its former glory and beyond. “After decades of brutal political repression, he embraced democratic reforms. He believed in glasnost and perestroika – openness and restructuring – not as mere slogans, but as the path forward for the people of the Soviet Union after so many years of isolation and deprivation” President Joe Biden said.
