ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Bitcoin Aug. 30 chart alert—Bulls working to stabilize price

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are again a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Bulls this...
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Bitcoin price drops below $20k as analysts warn of a trend toward $17k

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. As a result of the strengthening dollar, Bitcoin (BTC) fell below the psychologically important support at $20,000 to...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Economics#Palladium#Stock#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
kitco.com

Iran and Russia make moves to allow cryptos to be used as payments for imports

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin confirmed the development with local news outlets, saying that the new regulations have...
WORLD
kitco.com

'The crash is here': stocks, gold, silver, bitcoin, real estate are crashing, 'it's time to get rich' – Robert Kiyosaki

(Kitco News) Markets are crashing, and the big price collapse Robert Kiyosaki predicted is here, the best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' tweeted. "All markets crashing: Real Estate, Stocks, gold, silver Bitcoin," he said this week. "Middle class wiped out by higher oil inflation. Yet Rich are getting richer. Difference in head not wallet. Change WHATS IN YOUR HEAD FIRST…then get richer."
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
The Associated Press

Gorbachev mourned as rare world leader but some still bitter

BERLIN (AP) — The passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union and for many the man who restored democracy to then-communist-ruled European nations, was mourned Wednesday as the loss of a rare leader who changed the world and for a time gave hope for peace among the superpowers. But the man who died at age 91 on Tuesday was also reviled by many countrymen who blamed him for the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union and its diminution as a superpower. The Russian nation that emerged from its Soviet past shrank in size as 15 new nations were created. The loss of pride and power also eventually led to the rise of Vladimir Putin, who has tried for the past quarter-century to restore Russia to its former glory and beyond. “After decades of brutal political repression, he embraced democratic reforms. He believed in glasnost and perestroika – openness and restructuring – not as mere slogans, but as the path forward for the people of the Soviet Union after so many years of isolation and deprivation” President Joe Biden said.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy