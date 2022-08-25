ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Real Estate Must Evolve Through Digital Branding

The real estate industry is going through changes; the world economy through turbulence, and not all real estate giants navigate successfully. Just look at industry veterans like Zillow, which lost around $1.5 billion in the last few years. Digitally-agile real estate agents who adapted and leveraged social media and blogs--stayed...
Out-of-state small real estate investors eye Atlanta

Out of state, small investors — or "laptop landlords" — accounted for 5.26% of home sales in Atlanta during the first half of 2022, according to a new Wall Street Journal analysis. Why it matters: Most of the frustration over the rental crisis in Southern cities like Atlanta...
