Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
There Is An Actual 'Ghost Town' In BC & It Has A Haunting Hotel With Super Spooky Suites
The province of B.C. is home to a heritage ghost town that embodies the spirit of the 1800s. Three Valley Lake in Revelstoke, B.C. is a beautifully eerie place that has historic buildings, a museum with classic cars, a massive haunted-looking hotel and an old railway roundhouse. "A visit to...
Narcity
This $950K Limestone Home In Ontario Has 'Parisian' Vibes & Overlooks A Rushing River
You'll feel like you've stepped into the past at this historic limestone home for sale in Ontario. Located in a quaint village in Newburgh, this $949,900 property is brimming with charm. Featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the 3-storey abode has been updated since it was first built over 100...
Narcity
Canada’s Largest Wine Fest Is Happening Near Toronto & You Can Sip In A Dreamy Rose Garden
Listen up, wine-lovers! A boozy extravaganza is happening near Toronto, and you can enjoy food, activities, drinks, and more. The Niagara Grape & Wine Festival is returning for its 70th year and will run for an entire month this September. The event, which usually only runs for two weeks, is...
Narcity
The LOTR Stars Ate A Multi-Course Meal At A Toronto Restaurant & Said It Was 'Artwork'
Forget second breakfast — these Lord of the Rings stars went for a multi-course dinner in Toronto, and they definitely enjoyed it more than lembas bread. This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity. Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan, who played hobbits Frodo, Sam,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Narcity
A Vancouver Food Blogger Shares 6 Local Omakase Spots & Some Options Won't Break Your Wallet
For the uninitiated, omakase is "a form of Japanese dining in which guests leave themselves in the hands of a chef and receive a meal which is seasonal, elegant, artistic and uses the finest ingredients available," according to the Michelin Guide website. Vancouver is filled with tons of amazing omakase...
Narcity
The Hobbits From 'The Lord of the Rings' Hung Out In Toronto & One Couldn't Handle The Heat
Toronto was feeling a bit like Middle-earth this past weekend with the presence of The Lord of the Rings stars. Actors Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan, who played hobbits Frodo, Sam, Pippin, and Merry, were all in the 6ix for Fan Expo, and apparently, one actor found the city a little hot.
Narcity
This Ontario Hike Has A Panoramic View Of Ancient Mountains That Are Older Than Some Stars
While it may be sad that summer is coming to an end there are epic fall adventures in Ontario to take advantage of. There is a short hike in Sudbury that will take you to stunning panoramic views of ancient mountain ranges. Willisville Mountain is a hidden gem in Ontario...
Narcity
A Prosecco Bar Just Opened Near Toronto & You Can Live Out Your Bubbliest Dreams
This new restaurant in Hamilton is letting you pop some bubbly any day of the week. No official celebrations are required. Secco is a prosecco bar and everything from cocktails to the paintings on the walls embody the sparkling theme. It is the first cocktail bar of its kind in the city and you should visit if you love sparkling wine and celebrations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Narcity
7 Secret Beaches Around Toronto Where You Can Bask On Velvety Sand Shores
Summer isn't over yet, and there's still time to soak up some sun on the beach. These soft sandy shores are a road trip away from Toronto, and you can enjoy crystal blue waters and more at these spots. Get your friends together and spend the day in a sandy...
Narcity
This Italian Restaurant In Ottawa Has A New Rooftop Patio & The Menu Dates Back To 1934
A classic Ottawa restaurant just opened a new rooftop patio so you can enjoy elevated views with your comfort food. The Prescott is known for its casual bar-like atmosphere and menu of Italian eats and now it boasts a spacious outdoor dining area too. The rooftop portion opened in August...
Narcity
The Best New Restaurants In Toronto You Have To Try, According To Top Chefs & Restaurateurs
If you're looking for new restaurants in Toronto to add to your "must-try" bucket list, we've got you covered. Narcity spoke with four well-known chefs and restaurateurs from all across the 6ix who dished their favourite new spots in Toronto you just cannot pass on. From a Chinese restaurant that...
Narcity
This 14-Room Ontario Home Selling For Under $800K Is Like Living In A Country Song
If old-school Taylor Swift and Keith Urban are your playlist ride-or-dies, then chances are this Ontario home will sound appealing to you. 95 Lavinge Road, Corbeil, in Ontario, is a five-bedroom, three-bedroom property that sits on 9 acres of peaceful country green. Basically, you can blast "Wagon Wheel" as loud as you want.
Walk of Fame star for Avril Lavigne to be unveiled
A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be unveiled today honoring eight-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne in connection with the 20th anniversary of the release of her first album, “Let Go.”
Comments / 0