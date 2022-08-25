ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Northwestern coach takes shot at Scott Frost after win

The 2022 season did not get off to a good start for Nebraska on Saturday, and one opposing coach did not feel any sympathy for Scott Frost. Nebraska had an 11-point lead over Northwestern in the third quarter but managed to lose 31-28. After the game, Northwestern offensive line coach Kurt Anderson took a swipe at Frost on Twitter.
Daily Mail

LeBron James leads the support for Duke volleyball player after she was racially abused at game against BYU... with the LA Lakers star telling her to 'stand tall, be proud... we have her back'

A racist incident that occurred at a college women's volleyball tournament has sparked criticism aimed at coaches and administrators while support for an athlete targeted is spread across social media. During a match between Duke University and Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah on Friday evening, a fan repeatedly used...
