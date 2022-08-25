Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead, the No. 1 overall basketball recruit from the class of 2022, fractured his foot, underwent surgery and is out indefinitely, the program announced. Duke announced Whitehead's status Tuesday night. The 6-foot-6 forward sustained the right foot fracture during a team workout Monday...

DURHAM, NC ・ 25 MINUTES AGO