Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
920wmok.com
WMOK – Local Fundraisers and Events
Thursday, September 1 – 10A – 5P the Chocolate Factory with have their 45th Anniversary Celebration! Come help them celebrate with 45 cent single dip regular ice cream cones and 45 cent small fountain drinks. There will be some giveaways throughout the day including a $45 Chocolate Factory Gift Card (must register in person).
wpsdlocal6.com
Detailed Inspection Completed on U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois
WICKLIFFE, KY- A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) contractor has completed an inspection of the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois. Climbers finished their last round of work Saturday afternoon. The inspection was done about five days earlier than expected. No further traffic restrictions will be required...
920wmok.com
Southern 7 Partnering with Communities to Help End Overdose Deaths
(International Overdose Awareness Day, August 31) – Local communities in the Southern 7 Region and around the world are coming together to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to a drug overdose. Observed on the 31st of August every year, International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) seeks to create better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and create change that reduces the harms associated with drug use.
KFVS12
Scott City grocery store closing
The Boardman Pavilion parking lot in Cape Girardeau will be close Friday night and Saturday night. A police chase in Butler County ended with the arrest of one man. People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine. Ill. Legislative Summit held in Du Quoin. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjpf.com
Fire destroys two buildings in Carbondale
A structure fire in Carbondale on Saturday morning destroyed two buildings. The fire broke out shortly after 8 a.m. on the 400 block of West Monroe Street. The fire started in a three-story apartment building and spread to a nearby residence. The apartment building was reportedly abandoned. Residents of the...
wpsdlocal6.com
With new organizer, new location for Barbecue on the River, vendors preparing for influx of visitors
PADUCAH — The COVID-19 pandemic shut down gatherings throughout the community, but they're opening up and people are ready for it. One event that is a focal point of Paducah is coming back this year. Organizers and vendors are excited for the 28th Barbecue on the River and are...
KFVS12
Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a shooting Friday night, August 26 in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins of Cairo, Ill., died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 2800 block...
KFVS12
One dead after shooting last night in Cape Girardeau
Du Quoin State Fair draws crowds to variety of attractions. Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed. Du Quoin State Fair brings vendors, politics and more together. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Du Quoin State Fair brings vendors, politics and more together. Apartment building burns down in Carbondale, Ill.
RELATED PEOPLE
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield home destroyed by fire this morning
A Mayfield home was destroyed by fire early this morning. Firefighters extinguished the blaze on Cherry Drive by 7 am, but they are still on the scene watching for flareups in the smoldering building. The fire marshall has also been called to the scene. No other information is available at...
wfcnnews.com
Hurst residence destroyed in overnight fire
HURST - An occupied residence in the small community of Hurst was destroyed in a fire overnight. The fire occurred at a home on North Williamson Street around 9:40 p.m. Thursday night. Once crews arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames. According to nearby residents, the home...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man found guilty of rape
Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed. Crews from several local departments responded to the 400 block of Monroe Street. Emergency groups come together to prepare for disasters. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Crews came together in Cape Girardeau to practice in case of a major disaster. Fighting crime...
wjpf.com
Carbondale man arrested for graffiti
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A 42-year-old Carbondale man has arrested for spray-painting graffiti on a number of buildings. Carbondale Police say Matthew Kren defaced at least three different buildings located on North Oakland Street, West High Street, and North Springer Street. He was arrested on Thursday for criminal damage to property and taken to the Jackson County Jail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
920wmok.com
Massac County Sheriff’s Office App is Now Available
Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor has been looking forward to for some time the release of a new app that will allow the Sheriff ‘s Department to communicate quickly with residents in the event of an emergency or traffic situation. The App features push Notifications directly to your phone and is available for free in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police seeking public assistance locating wanted person
UPDATE: Kentucky State Police troopers have apprehended Jerry Higginbotham. He is being held at the McCracken County Jail. Benton, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a Marshall County man wanted on an indictment warrant for felony theft charges. Jerry C....
KFVS12
2 arrested after deputies find drugs during traffic stop
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop. Ronnie Dance of North Carolina was arrested on charges of speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, fugitive from another state, traffic in cont. substance - first degree, first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of defaced firearm and promoting contraband first degree.
KFVS12
Deputies investigate illegal marijuana growing operation in western Ky.
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after an illegal marijuana growing operation was found in northern Graves County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the growing operation was found just a few hundred yards from the McCracken County line on Tuesday morning, August 23. They said the area is a rural, remote location miles from any roads.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Paducah man accused of killing woman, hiding her body under mattress at motel
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of killing a woman and trying to hide her body under a mattress at a western Kentucky motel. Marcos A. Rios, 41, was arrested on charges of murder/domestic violence and abuse of a corpse. According to Paducah police, they were called at...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, August 22, 2022
Sean M. Fluke, 41, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born May 29, 1982, in Cushing, Oklahoma. He was a 1999 graduate of Mayfield High School. He was a former employee of Fleetwood Homes in Benton and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with methamphetamine trafficking in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A West Paducah man faces a drug trafficking charge after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office claims a traffic stop led investigators to find methamphetamine and cash in his possession. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a deputy pulled over 49-year-old Bryan M. Partain around 4:45...
westkentuckystar.com
Pursuit leads to Melber drug arrest; driver still at large
An attempt to get a search warrant for a home in Graves County ended with a pursuit and a drug arrest. Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Office and the Kentucky State Police were at a home in Melber securing the area for a search when a vehicle matching the description of the owners sped past.
Comments / 0