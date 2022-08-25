In Coronado there is an “L” in vote. It stands for letters to the editor. Every two years in Coronado we face an election in the fall. This year is no different. The Coronado Eagle & Journal will strive to cover what is important, locally, to all of us. Our editorial section will focus on the all-important local candidates as they have an opportunity to answer questions posed to them in our Candidate’s Forum (starting weekly on Sept. 14) during the run up to the 2022 election.

CORONADO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO