Scott Parker has been sacked as manager of Bournemouth, three days after the team suffered a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool. Parker led Bournemouth to promotion last season but has been dismissed, after 14 months, with the team having won one of their first four Premier League matches. That came on the opening day against Aston Villa. Since then they have also lost 4-0 to Manchester City and 3-0 to Arsenal.
Liverpool vs Bournemouth. Premier League. AnfieldAttendance: Attendance53,328. L Díaz (3'3rd minute, 85'85th minute) T Alexander-Arnold (28'28th minute) V van Dijk (45'45th minute) C Mepham (46'46th minute ogown goal) F Carvalho (80'80th minute) Bournemouth 0.
