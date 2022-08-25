ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

The Guardian

Bournemouth sack Scott Parker as manager after 9-0 defeat at Liverpool

Scott Parker has been sacked as manager of Bournemouth, three days after the team suffered a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool. Parker led Bournemouth to promotion last season but has been dismissed, after 14 months, with the team having won one of their first four Premier League matches. That came on the opening day against Aston Villa. Since then they have also lost 4-0 to Manchester City and 3-0 to Arsenal.
SkySports

Liverpool vs Bournemouth. Premier League. AnfieldAttendance: Attendance53,328. L Díaz (3'3rd minute, 85'85th minute) T Alexander-Arnold (28'28th minute) V van Dijk (45'45th minute) C Mepham (46'46th minute ogown goal) F Carvalho (80'80th minute) Bournemouth 0.
SkySports

Lucas Paqueta signs for West Ham from Lyon in club-record £51m deal

West Ham have completed the signing of Brazil international midfielder Lucas Paqueta from Lyon for a club-record fee of around £51m. The 24-year-old becomes David Moyes' eighth summer signing at the London Stadium, and trumps their previous record signing Sebastian Haller, who left the club only 18 months after arriving for £45m.
SkySports

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Bayer Leverkusen agree season-long loan deal for Chelsea winger

Bayer Leverkusen have agreed a season-long loan deal with Chelsea for winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. Hudson-Odoi is expected to fly to Germany on Monday for a medical. The move was in danger of collapse 24 hours ago as Leverkusen wanted an option inserted in the deal, but Chelsea only wanted a straight loan. It will be the first time the forward has been loaned out by the club.
SkySports

Chelsea weighing up a late move for Wilfried Zaha - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Chelsea are weighing up a late move for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. Paul Pogba's brother, Mathias, has vowed to reveal 'explosive' information about the Juventus midfielder in a bizarre video posted on Twitter. Under-pressure Aston Villa manager Steven...
SkySports

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester: Raheem Sterling scores twice and Conor Gallagher sent off as Blues beat Foxes

Raheem Sterling ignited his Chelsea career with a virtuoso second-half performance that inspired the 10-man Blues to victory at home to Leicester. Both teams came into the game on the back of disappointing defeats the previous weekend and Thomas Tuchel, who was forced to watch the game from the stands thanks to his touchline ban, responded by tweaking his formation, if not the personnel within it.
SkySports

Watford 2-3 QPR: Albert Adomah scores winner in five-goal thriller

Substitute Albert Adomah's goal sealed a 3-2 win for QPR that ended Watford's unbeaten start to the Championship season. Ilias Chair and Chris Willock were also on target for Michael Beale's side, who won for the first time away from Loftus Road under their new head coach. Ken Sema and...
SkySports

Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 5 tips and advice from experts

With the Premier League now moving into midweek action, Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, Holly Shand, FPL Heisenberg and FPL Family - who between them have 10 top-10k finishes and more...
SkySports

Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Stoke City: Lewis Baker earns win for Potters

Lewis Baker's long-range strike gave Stoke City a hard-fought 1-0 win at Blackburn in front of their rumoured new manager Alex Neil. Stoke's captain Baker settled the contest in the 27th minute with a 25-yard strike of unerring accuracy that arrowed into the bottom corner for his second goal this term.
SkySports

Premier League hits and misses: Roberto Firmino's dazzling display, Erling Haaland filling Sergio Aguero void

The first player to have a hand in four first-half goals for Liverpool. The third player to have a hand in five goals in a single Premier League game. On an afternoon where everyone draped in Liverpool red shone, Roberto Firmino was without question the standout performer, stealing the show with two goals and three assists in Saturday's 9-0 mauling of Bournemouth.
SkySports

Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and I want him to sign new contract, says Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte is convinced in-form Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and believes the club are on the right path to persuading him to sign a contract extension. Striker Kane, who has just under two years left on his existing deal, has begun the new Premier League season with a bang, scoring four goals in as many games to help high-flying Spurs take 10 points from a possible 12.
