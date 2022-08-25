ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiss 103.1 FM

Keep Your Eyes Peeled for the Most Wanted Criminals in Bell County, Texas

Crime is an unfortunate part of life. Sadly, Bell County, Texas has seen its share of nefarious activity as well. We've recently talked about some of Texas' most wanted being captured (and more taking their place on the list), but there are certain individuals who have committed crimes here in our neck of the woods who remain at large.
Kiss 103.1 FM

Houston, TX Woman Says She Was Poisoned By Napkin Left on Door Handle

All of us enjoy going out for food or drinks with friends. However sometimes its just you and a significant other that go out. Whatever the case, it's generally an easy going time. However in Houston, Texas, a couple recently had a very scary situation happen to them. One woman named Erin Mins was taken to the hospital after touching an unknown item on her car she says was a napkin with some sort of poison on it.
Kiss 103.1 FM

Banned in Texas – Instagram Filters You Can’t Use Here

Having trouble finding that certain Instagram filter you love so much? Do you live in Texas? That filter may be one of the filters that Texas has banned. Texas joins Illinois in banning certain facial recognition filters. Banned in Texas. According to a report from KXAN, Texas Attorney General Ken...
Kiss 103.1 FM

Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States

It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

