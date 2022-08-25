ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Accident Near Osage Casino Under Investigation

An accident was reported at about 4 pm to the Bartlesville Radio News Desk. The accident was on the westbound roadway of Highway 60 in Osage County near the Osage Casino. Two vehicles appear to be involved but there is no information at this time on how many people were in the vehicles or if any injuries were involved. Both EMS and the fire department responded to the accident.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Cherokee County man arrested after police chase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested after refusing to stop for police and fleeing from officers. Deputies say on Saturday night, a witness called to report a black truck pulled over and a man and woman physically fighting on the side of Highway 100 near South Wellington Road. The caller said the man's name was Dale Roper and said he possibly had a handgun. Roper got into his truck alone and left the scene.
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

One Adult, Four Children Injured in Hwy 69 Accident

PRYOR, Oklahoma - At approximately 11:30am, a crash involving a semi and a minivan from New York occurred at the intersection of State Hwy 69 and SW 49th St. The Pryor Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Mayes County Sheriffs Department worked the accident and directed traffic throughout town for over an hour.
PRYOR, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

New Tool Created For Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Deputies

Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies have a new tool in their toolbox thanks to the Tulsa Tech welding school. It looks like a simple pick axe but it has been modified to use in emergency situations. Deputies say they were brainstorming how to modify the pick axe and took their ideas to Tulsa Tech Welding Instructor Gilbert Moore. Moore cut off part of the sharp pointed end, and welded on a plate, so deputies would have a more solid flat service to breach a door.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Woman Injured In Overnight Shooting In Tulsa

Tulsa Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. According to the police, someone shot up a car near Admiral and Memorial late Monday night. According to police, a woman was shot in the back and was later taken to the hospital. Police say the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Owasso police looking for three after several car thefts

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department says they are looking for three men after a string of car burglaries over the weekend. According to police, the thefts happened late Saturday into early Sunday morning in the German Corner area, and three men were captured in the area on surveillance video.
OWASSO, OK
News On 6

Osage County Deputy Killed In Car Crash Laid To Rest

An Osage County Deputy killed in a car wreck last week was laid to rest Friday in Ponca City. Captain Willy Hargraves worked for the Osage Sheriff’s Office and was the Osage Cove Fire Department Chief. Friday’s service for Captain Willy Hargraves had one thing in common: that he...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Arson suspect convicted and sentenced

NEWKIRK — Alexander Concepcion Benitez, 27, Ponca City, entered a blind plea in Kay County District Court to a felony count of third degree arson. Sentencing is deferred for seven years after he serves 90 days in the county jail. Benitez was arrested in connection with a fire reported...
PONCA CITY, OK
KRMG

ODOT to replace Highway 412 bridge over Verdigris River

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will soon begin a bridge replacement project in Rogers County. The bridge to be replaced is a section of US-412 over the Verdigris River. Specifically, ODOT said the westbound bridge is set for replacement. According to ODOT, the $13.8 million project will begin September 6th....
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Collision causes a trailer to burst into flames, creating a swell of black smoke in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department [TFD] and Hazmat responded to a crash near 91st and Riverside in south Tulsa. A black pickup truck failed to yield and slammed into the back of another truck pulling a trailer that was transporting a few gas cans. The truck and trailer flipped over causing flames to erupt. Black smoke then billowed into the sky.
TULSA, OK
poncacitynow.com

Police Logs 08/26/2022 to 08/28/2022

Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
PONCA CITY, OK

