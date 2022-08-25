Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
AMD reveals Ryzen 7000 CPU release date and prices
AMD has been teasing its newest CPUs for a long while now. During its most recent live stream, the tech company revealed the Ryzen 7000 series release date and some additional details about the CPU’s performance and price. AMD will launch four new models with the Ryzen 7000 series, all of which will release on September 27.
Shop the Samsung Labor Day 2022 sale for discounts on top-rated TVs, appliances, laptops and tablets
Upgrade your tech collection with the best Labor Day 2022 Samsung deals on wireless earbuds, 2-in-1 laptops and powerful appliances.
Comments / 0