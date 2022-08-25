ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

AMD reveals Ryzen 7000 CPU release date and prices

AMD has been teasing its newest CPUs for a long while now. During its most recent live stream, the tech company revealed the Ryzen 7000 series release date and some additional details about the CPU’s performance and price. AMD will launch four new models with the Ryzen 7000 series, all of which will release on September 27.
