ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
Bon Appétit

How an Indian Master Chef Makes Dosas, Idli & More

Vijay Kumar, executive chef and partner at Semma in New York City, demonstrates the equipment, ingredients, and artistry essential to making some of the most popular dishes at his celebrated South Indian restaurant. Take an up-close look at the step-by-step creation of 5 rice and lentil based South Indian staples: Gunpowder Dosa, Uttappam, Idli, Paniyaram, and Idiyappam.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bon Appétit

Dark, Stormy & Creamy Cocktail

Enjoying Philadelphia cream cheese is like a journey through the senses. There is sure to be a fascination with this innovative take on the classic Dark and Stormy cocktail. Make this recipe next time you're feeling adventurous. Ingredients. 4. ounces Philadelphia cream cheese, room temperature. ¼. cup heavy cream, chilled.
FOOD & DRINKS
Bon Appétit

Charred Corn, Zucchini, & Herbed Cream Cheese Pizza

Enjoying Philadelphia cream cheese is like a journey through the senses. Feel tranquility as you enjoy this pizza with friends and family at your next gathering. Preheat oven to 450° F with a rack in the lowest position. Place a pizza stone, pizza steel, or baking sheet on the rack. Divide pizza dough into two pieces. Cover with plastic wrap and let sit at room temperature.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
Bon Appétit

Spicy Feta Pasta

So, I finally cooked the viral TikTok feta pasta! And you know what? It was actually good, good enough to get me thinking about what made the recipe go viral in the first place. It is simple, yet very tasty, and if you haven’t already seen it in the wild, picture juicy cherry tomatoes roasted in the oven until bursting, alongside a big block of soft and melty feta. Once mixed together, everything turns creamy and rich yet erupts with sweet and bright tomato flavor. Toss with pasta and you've got dinner.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy