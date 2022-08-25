Read full article on original website
How an Indian Master Chef Makes Dosas, Idli & More
Vijay Kumar, executive chef and partner at Semma in New York City, demonstrates the equipment, ingredients, and artistry essential to making some of the most popular dishes at his celebrated South Indian restaurant. Take an up-close look at the step-by-step creation of 5 rice and lentil based South Indian staples: Gunpowder Dosa, Uttappam, Idli, Paniyaram, and Idiyappam.
Which Vanilla Ice Cream Tastes Best? A Blind Taste Test From Trader Joe’s, Ben & Jerry's, Häagen-Dazs, and More
Ripe and juicy, our annual Farmers Market Challenge is ready to be picked. We've got plump tomatoes, sweet cherries, glossy eggplants, and much more. Head here to find all the articles and recipes. For more supermarket wisdom, swing by our previous taste test on vegan chicken nuggets. Ketchup not included.
Dark, Stormy & Creamy Cocktail
Enjoying Philadelphia cream cheese is like a journey through the senses. There is sure to be a fascination with this innovative take on the classic Dark and Stormy cocktail. Make this recipe next time you're feeling adventurous. Ingredients. 4. ounces Philadelphia cream cheese, room temperature. ¼. cup heavy cream, chilled.
Charred Corn, Zucchini, & Herbed Cream Cheese Pizza
Enjoying Philadelphia cream cheese is like a journey through the senses. Feel tranquility as you enjoy this pizza with friends and family at your next gathering. Preheat oven to 450° F with a rack in the lowest position. Place a pizza stone, pizza steel, or baking sheet on the rack. Divide pizza dough into two pieces. Cover with plastic wrap and let sit at room temperature.
Spicy Feta Pasta
So, I finally cooked the viral TikTok feta pasta! And you know what? It was actually good, good enough to get me thinking about what made the recipe go viral in the first place. It is simple, yet very tasty, and if you haven’t already seen it in the wild, picture juicy cherry tomatoes roasted in the oven until bursting, alongside a big block of soft and melty feta. Once mixed together, everything turns creamy and rich yet erupts with sweet and bright tomato flavor. Toss with pasta and you've got dinner.
Kellogg's is offering $5,000 to those who eat cereal for dinner
Breakfast for dinner isn’t only a fun option when deciding what to eat, but now it could also win you some money. Kellogg’s announced that it is launching a new sweepstakes that will see five lucky cereal-eating fanatics win $5,000 each.
