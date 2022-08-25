So, I finally cooked the viral TikTok feta pasta! And you know what? It was actually good, good enough to get me thinking about what made the recipe go viral in the first place. It is simple, yet very tasty, and if you haven’t already seen it in the wild, picture juicy cherry tomatoes roasted in the oven until bursting, alongside a big block of soft and melty feta. Once mixed together, everything turns creamy and rich yet erupts with sweet and bright tomato flavor. Toss with pasta and you've got dinner.

