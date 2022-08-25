ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menlo Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Suspect Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Death of San Jose Teen

A suspect has been arrested for the stabbing death of a teenager on Saturday in San Jose, the 26th murder of the year, the police department announced on Monday. Michael Obiols, 18, of San Jose has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and has been booked into the Santa Clara County jail.
SAN JOSE, CA
crimevoice.com

San Jose PD Arrests Two for Alleged Homicide

Originally Published By: San Jose Police Department Webpage. “On June 5, 2022, at approximately 3:35 AM, Officers responded to the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue on a call of a person shot. When Officers arrived, they located an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Student shot at East Oakland school; 12-year-old suspect in custody

OAKLAND, Calif. (KION-TV) - A student was shot at a middle school in East Oakland Monday, and a 12-year-old suspect is in custody, sheriff's deputies said. The shooting occurred at Madison Park Academy, located in the Sobrante Park neighborhood. The injured student was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to authorities. SKYFox flew above the The post Student shot at East Oakland school; 12-year-old suspect in custody appeared first on KION546.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

'Senseless and tragic': Violent weekend leaves 5 dead in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Another violent weekend in Oakland has left five people dead, according to police. The most recent shooting happened Sunday, when a man was found dead in his car at 1:40 a.m. in the 2400 block of Park Boulevard. Police said they did not know how long the...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Menlo Park, CA
Crime & Safety
East Palo Alto, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Menlo Park, CA
City
Palo Alto, CA
City
East Palo Alto, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Petaluma police search for 7-Eleven shoplifting suspect

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to multiple shoplifting incidents at a 7-Eleven, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The suspect is linked to at least two incidents of shoplifting at the 7-Eleven at 124 Petaluma Blvd S. on Aug. 6 and 13. The suspect is […]
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Juvenile stabbed to death in San Jose

San Jose police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a juvenile. Officials say it happened just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday down the road from Eastridge Mall, in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. Before police arrived, one resident said he was up late playing video games. Even though...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Park Police#7 Eleven#Violent Crime
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old stabbed to death in San Jose near Eastridge Mall

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A 16-year-old was stabbed to death early Saturday morning in San Jose near the Eastridge Mall and a man he was with was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to live, police said. Officers were called out just after 1:30 a.m. to Quimby Road...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Two males stabbed in SJ, 16-year-old dead

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two males were stabbed early Saturday morning, and police are calling it a homicide, according to a tweet by San Jose Police Department. The stabbing occurred around 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. One victim was a 16-year-old male and the other was an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Press Banner

Steven Carrillo Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole

The man who killed Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller during a violent crime spree in the Santa Cruz Mountains two years ago was sentenced on Aug. 26 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Steven Carrillo, 34, also received prison time for attempting to kill...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Anthony J Lynch

Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local Community

On Sunday August 21st, Krishnan Jayaraman stopped by the local Taco Bell establishment on Grimmer Boulevard in Fremont, California. However, he got much more than a serving of fast food when he was callously subjected to a vicious, racist tirade. The entire shocking incident, which lasted more than eight minutes, was recorded and can be found https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78o1epqMW5Ehere.
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Three arrested after pursuit in SF

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were arrested for aggravated assault in San Francisco Tuesday after a vehicle pursuit, and a third was arrested for their participation according to a press release sent to KRON4 on Friday. The suspects were arrested after colliding with vehicles, including police vehicles, and bicycle racks.  The vehicle driven […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Richmond Standard

San Pablo police arrest two suspects in carjacking at casino

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a carjacking at the San Pablo Lytton Casino earlier this month, according to the San Pablo Police Department. Early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 10, two men in ski masks approached a victim sleeping in a car and pulled a gun on him, police said. They ordered him to drive, then left him in a nearby neighborhood and drove off with his vehicle.
SAN PABLO, CA
KRON4 News

Romanians arrested in Morgan Hill for having skimmer

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested in Morgan Hill on Tuesday after they were found with a skimming device, the Morgan Hill Police Department said on Friday. Both suspects are in the United States from Romania. A police sergeant conducted a “vehicle enforcement stop” at 8:50 p.m. The suspects provided false identification […]
MORGAN HILL, CA
KRON4 News

Police rescue injured deer crawling on freeway

SAN MATEO (KRON) – San Mateo police rescued an injured deer crawling onto a freeway on-ramp, according to a Facebook post from the department. “Earlier this morning, one of our officers spotted an injured deer on his way home,” the post begins. “As the deer was crawling onto the freeway on-ramp, our graveyard crew sprung […]
SAN MATEO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy