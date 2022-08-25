Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a carjacking at the San Pablo Lytton Casino earlier this month, according to the San Pablo Police Department. Early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 10, two men in ski masks approached a victim sleeping in a car and pulled a gun on him, police said. They ordered him to drive, then left him in a nearby neighborhood and drove off with his vehicle.

