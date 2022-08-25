Read full article on original website
New study reveals the happiest city in the country is located in CaliforniaJosue TorresCalifornia State
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
San Francisco Man Loses $1.2 Million in a Crypto Scam called 'Pig Butchering'Zack LoveSan Francisco, CA
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Death of San Jose Teen
A suspect has been arrested for the stabbing death of a teenager on Saturday in San Jose, the 26th murder of the year, the police department announced on Monday. Michael Obiols, 18, of San Jose has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and has been booked into the Santa Clara County jail.
crimevoice.com
San Jose PD Arrests Two for Alleged Homicide
Originally Published By: San Jose Police Department Webpage. “On June 5, 2022, at approximately 3:35 AM, Officers responded to the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue on a call of a person shot. When Officers arrived, they located an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Student shot at East Oakland school; 12-year-old suspect in custody
OAKLAND, Calif. (KION-TV) - A student was shot at a middle school in East Oakland Monday, and a 12-year-old suspect is in custody, sheriff's deputies said. The shooting occurred at Madison Park Academy, located in the Sobrante Park neighborhood. The injured student was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to authorities. SKYFox flew above the The post Student shot at East Oakland school; 12-year-old suspect in custody appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
'Senseless and tragic': Violent weekend leaves 5 dead in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Another violent weekend in Oakland has left five people dead, according to police. The most recent shooting happened Sunday, when a man was found dead in his car at 1:40 a.m. in the 2400 block of Park Boulevard. Police said they did not know how long the...
1 dead in accidental poisoning at San Mateo elderly care facility
Three residents of an assisted living facility were mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice and one has since passed away, KRON4 has learned.
Petaluma police search for 7-Eleven shoplifting suspect
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to multiple shoplifting incidents at a 7-Eleven, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The suspect is linked to at least two incidents of shoplifting at the 7-Eleven at 124 Petaluma Blvd S. on Aug. 6 and 13. The suspect is […]
KTVU FOX 2
Same-day arrest made in stabbing that killed 16-year-old in San Jose, police say
San Jose police officers have made an arrest in Saturday morning's early double stabbing that killed a 16-year-old boy.
KTVU FOX 2
Bicyclist run over, killed during Oakland shooting
The Oakland Police Department is conducting an investigation after a confrontation in Oakland left three people dead, including a bicyclist.
Middle schooler shot by 12-year-old at Bay Area school, police say
The student is reportedly in stable condition.
Press Banner
Steven Carrillo Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole
The man who killed Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller during a violent crime spree in the Santa Cruz Mountains two years ago was sentenced on Aug. 26 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Steven Carrillo, 34, also received prison time for attempting to kill...
One injured in overnight shooting, Union City
Officers are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning, according to a statement from Union City Police Department.
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local Community
On Sunday August 21st, Krishnan Jayaraman stopped by the local Taco Bell establishment on Grimmer Boulevard in Fremont, California. However, he got much more than a serving of fast food when he was callously subjected to a vicious, racist tirade. The entire shocking incident, which lasted more than eight minutes, was recorded and can be found https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78o1epqMW5Ehere.
Three arrested after pursuit in SF
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were arrested for aggravated assault in San Francisco Tuesday after a vehicle pursuit, and a third was arrested for their participation according to a press release sent to KRON4 on Friday. The suspects were arrested after colliding with vehicles, including police vehicles, and bicycle racks. The vehicle driven […]
Newark motorists should avoid Cherry Street, police said
NEWARK, Calif. (BCN) — Newark Police are advising the public to avoid Cherry Street between Mowry Avenue and Smith Street until around noon Saturday. Drivers can use Cedar Boulevard as a detour route, police said. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.
San Pablo police arrest two suspects in carjacking at casino
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a carjacking at the San Pablo Lytton Casino earlier this month, according to the San Pablo Police Department. Early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 10, two men in ski masks approached a victim sleeping in a car and pulled a gun on him, police said. They ordered him to drive, then left him in a nearby neighborhood and drove off with his vehicle.
Romanians arrested in Morgan Hill for having skimmer
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested in Morgan Hill on Tuesday after they were found with a skimming device, the Morgan Hill Police Department said on Friday. Both suspects are in the United States from Romania. A police sergeant conducted a “vehicle enforcement stop” at 8:50 p.m. The suspects provided false identification […]
Police rescue injured deer crawling on freeway
SAN MATEO (KRON) – San Mateo police rescued an injured deer crawling onto a freeway on-ramp, according to a Facebook post from the department. “Earlier this morning, one of our officers spotted an injured deer on his way home,” the post begins. “As the deer was crawling onto the freeway on-ramp, our graveyard crew sprung […]
