Gloucester County home burglarized by utility imposters: Police

Authorities in a Gloucester County, New Jersey community are looking for someone who posed as a utility worker to burglarize a home earlier this week.

Greenwich Township police were still knocking on doors Thursday, looking for video or information that might help them catch the people who scammed a resident.

Neighbors were shaken when they heard about the burglary Monday afternoon at a home near East Broad Street and Harmony Road.

"This opened my eyes a little bit more. I'll be even more cautious now," said neighbor Mary Cipollini.

Police say a man came to the door of the home and claimed to be from the state of New Jersey.

He told the victim about a struck gas line in the area and said he needed to check the home's water pressure.

While he distracted the homeowner, police believe an accomplice stole jewelry and $200 in cash.

Police say the man quickly flashed an ID badge on a lanyard around his neck.

He is described as having a tan complexion with dark hair. The man was last seen wearing a white button-down shirt and a cloth gaiter-type face covering.

Police say the man did not claim to be from a specific utility company, but Action News reached out to South Jersey Gas to find out what protocols they use.

"Particularly with a gas emergency, if there's something specific to your home or your property you're going to be asked to leave the property. Not to let someone in," said Marissa Travaline, vice president of customer experience at SJI Utilities.

Another tip from South Jersey Gas: look for marked utility vehicles outside, and if you're ever in doubt, call the utility company directly. They can verify where workers are.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenwich Township police.