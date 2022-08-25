ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tie to California law could kill Virginia gas vehicle sales by 2035

(The Center Square) – Tied to California law by a 2021 decision, Virginia sales of gas-powered vehicles could be done by 2035 unless Republicans get help from Democrats. The California Air Resources Board voted to gradually tighten regulations on gas-powered vehicles until their sales are ultimately banned in 2035, with an exception for used vehicle sales. Even though no Virginia board and no Virginia lawmakers ever voted on a ban, a 2021 law that binds the commonwealth to some of California’s energy decisions will subject Virginia to a similar policy, unless the General Assembly acts to reverse the law.
Wisconsin governor tepid about Biden campaign event

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s Democratic governor won’t be rude, but he’s also not rolling out the red carpet for President Joe Biden at an upcoming Labor Day campaign event. Gov. Tony Evers didn’t sound excited at all Monday when asked about the president’s upcoming visit...
