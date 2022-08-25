Read full article on original website
Kansas GOP endorsement flurry emphasizes symbiotic relationship between Schmidt, Kobach
U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall endorsed fellow Republican Kris Kobach in the campaign for attorney general in a reversal from 2020 when Marshall sponsored this Senate advertisement claiming Kobach shouldn't be elected because everything he touched "seemed to go up in flames." (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Marshall's 2020 commercial)
Tie to California law could kill Virginia gas vehicle sales by 2035
(The Center Square) – Tied to California law by a 2021 decision, Virginia sales of gas-powered vehicles could be done by 2035 unless Republicans get help from Democrats. The California Air Resources Board voted to gradually tighten regulations on gas-powered vehicles until their sales are ultimately banned in 2035, with an exception for used vehicle sales. Even though no Virginia board and no Virginia lawmakers ever voted on a ban, a 2021 law that binds the commonwealth to some of California’s energy decisions will subject Virginia to a similar policy, unless the General Assembly acts to reverse the law.
Wisconsin governor tepid about Biden campaign event
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s Democratic governor won’t be rude, but he’s also not rolling out the red carpet for President Joe Biden at an upcoming Labor Day campaign event. Gov. Tony Evers didn’t sound excited at all Monday when asked about the president’s upcoming visit...
Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt
Signs lining Highway 32 protest a proposed silica mine that would span 249 acres in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri. (Niara Savage/ Missouri Independent)
Energy entrepreneur: Kansas wind power, underground storage fuels optimism of hydrogen’s potential
Joe Spease, chief executive officer of WindSoHy in Overland Park, said Kansas offers clean electricity from wind power and massive underground storage caverns to create robust businesses devoted to using hydrogen as an energy source for industry and consumers. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
