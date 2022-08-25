ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Mini Cows Are the Next Chic Pet In West Texas

I have known about mini-horses and miniature pigs. In fact, there are many varieties of "miniature" animals that have been domesticated in the United States. I never knew, however, that miniature cows were a thing. It always seemed part of Texas culture that cows be as large as they could be, right? Large cows, large steaks, more hamburger, I mean that's the whole object.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech University#Texas Legislature#Downloads#Texas Tech#A Law School#A Vet School#Texas Tech Day#The Centennial Raidergate
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Can You Legally Be Buried With Your Pet in Texas?

People love their pets. Let’s face it, for many of us, our pets are our best friends. In fact, there have been many recent polls where people admit that they would rather sleep in the same bed with their pet as sleep with their spouse. Other studies have found that the average person has more photos of their pets in their smart phone right now, than their pets.
TEXAS STATE
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Beware of Killer Beach Umbrellas…It’s Not An Urban Myth

Beach or patio umbrellas are supposed to be a decorative touch on patios or by the pool or beach. No one would ever think that a beach umbrella could be deadly. The latest deadly umbrella incident happened in South Carolina on Wednesday (8.10.2022). Tammy Perreault, 63, was sitting at a local beach when a sudden gust of wind picked up a nearby beach umbrella. The umbrella flew into the air and punctured her through the heart. She died an hour later in a nearby hospital.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Why Are Texas Phone Bills About to Go Way Up?

If you use a phone and who doesn't, you're about to pay more here in Texas. Last month the Texas Public Utility Commission voted to raise rates on a surcharge service providers must pay for voice services. This was not a subtle increase. The rates jumps from 3.3% to 24% That is almost a jump of eight times.
TEXAS STATE
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Is Your West Texas Electric Bill Shocking? What’s Going On?

My latest electric bill was a shock. I know we're having a heatwave. I know we've had more consecutive days above 100 than at any time in history. I know all that. I expected my electric bill to be higher. I did not expect the surprise I got in the mail. How ironic when I opened the bill, I thought I was going to need the paddles. You know, the jolt of electricity that shocks your heart back into rhythm.
TEXAS STATE
ESPN 960 San Angelo

How H-E-B’s Fast Scan Might Change Your Mind On Self Checkouts

I've already expressed my feelings about self checkouts. I don't like them all that much. Polls suggest the majority of shoppers don't like them either. Enter H-E-B. Our favorite Texas grocery store which recently ranked as the 2nd Best Grocery Store in America has a plan to change our mind about self-checkouts. So if anyone is going to come to the rescue, it is going to be Texas' H-E-B.
TEXAS STATE
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Can Texas Property Owners Shoot Down a Drone Over Their Land?

Drones are everywhere. Some people use them to capture stunning landscape photography. The military is using them for a variety of purposes, some are still highly top secret. Journalists use them to photograph news events. They're used in sports to film the action. More and more businesses are even experimenting with drone deliveries.
TEXAS STATE
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Texan Accused of ‘Honor Killing’ His Daughters Faces Trial After 15 Years

Jury selection began Monday, August 1st for the trial of a man who allegedly murdered his 17 and 18-year-old daughters. Amina and Sarah Said were found shot to death in the back of an abandoned taxi cab in Irving, Texas in 2008. Yasar Abdel Said, a former taxi driver, had been a fugitive from the law for 12 years. It's suspected that he murdered his daughters in a so-called "honor" killing.
IRVING, TX
ESPN 960 San Angelo

ESPN 960 San Angelo

San Angelo, TX
8K+
Followers
995
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 960 has the best sports coverage for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espn960sanangelo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy