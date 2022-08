It’s been a long time since a Miami-Dade County commissioner was indicted on public corruption charges – two decades to be precise. It used to be a more common occurrence. That’s why we should all raise an eyebrow when Commissioner Joe Martinez accuses Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle of going after him to ruin his chances of running for county sheriff.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO