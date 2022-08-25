PHILADELPHIA -- One of the Phillies' most eventful homestands in recent memory came to an end with a lackluster 5-0 loss to the last-place Pirates on Sunday afternoon. Still, the Phils went 7-4 during the 11-game stretch at Citizens Bank Park and retained their grasp on the second NL Wild Card spot. Heading into their six-game western swing, they sit 2 1/2 games ahead of the Padres and 4 games clear of the Brewers, who are currently the first team on the outside looking in.

