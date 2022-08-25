Read full article on original website
Two of Mets' vulnerabilities apparent vs. Dodgers
NEW YORK -- There are inflection points to every game, moments when things can change for better or for worse. In the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday night, those moments happened to involve James McCann and Joely Rodríguez -- two players whom the Mets chose to keep central in their plans following the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline.
Red-hot Valdez makes more history in favorite jersey
ARLINGTON -- On a day Astros ace Justin Verlander landed on the injured list with a calf injury and Rays ace left-hander Shane McClanahan was scratched from his scheduled start with a shoulder impingement, an emerging Cy Young Award candidate showed no signs of slowing down. Workhorse Astros lefty Framber...
Phils looking ahead after eventful homestand
PHILADELPHIA -- One of the Phillies' most eventful homestands in recent memory came to an end with a lackluster 5-0 loss to the last-place Pirates on Sunday afternoon. Still, the Phils went 7-4 during the 11-game stretch at Citizens Bank Park and retained their grasp on the second NL Wild Card spot. Heading into their six-game western swing, they sit 2 1/2 games ahead of the Padres and 4 games clear of the Brewers, who are currently the first team on the outside looking in.
D-backs end strong road trip with sweep in Chicago
CHICAGO -- Music was heard through the doors of the visiting clubhouse at Guaranteed Rate Field, outfielder Stone Garrett received another celebratory shower and there were a lot of smiling faces as the D-backs' players enjoyed some Chicago-style deep dish pizza before heading to the airport and their chartered flight back to Phoenix.
Royals keep the line moving in electric blowout win
KANSAS CITY -- On a day all about the Royals' offense pouring it on the Padres early and late and a couple times in between, too, the clubhouse opted to give its player of the game award to a pitcher who came up clutch in a big spot. Scott Barlow...
Fairchild shows power, makes case to stay with Reds
WASHINGTON -- For a player looking to make an impression in his second stint with the Reds, Stuart Fairchild finally was able to get on time with his swing. The left fielder crushed a 432-foot solo homer off a Patrick Corbin 1-1 sinker to begin the second and put Cincinnati up by two runs at Nationals Park. The Reds ended with a 3-2 loss, but the significance of Fairchild’s long home run was not lost on his skipper.
Squarely in the playoff race, O's take series vs. Astros
HOUSTON -- The Orioles’ mantra this year is to prove people wrong and create “chaos” -- the word on many of the players' shirts this weekend. They weren’t able to complete the sweep after dropping the series finale, 3-1, to the Astros, but they took two of three games against the team with the best record in the American League.
Giants hope to 'flush' series, look ahead to upcoming stretch
MINNEAPOLIS -- Evan Longoria ran hard, stretching a single into a double in the fifth inning Sunday knowing the Giants needed a few big hits and some positive momentum. Longoria slid into second safely, but he felt his right hamstring tighten up again. One of San Francisco’s veteran leaders, Longoria...
Padres take 'step back' after runaway loss
KANSAS CITY -- There were pitching problems galore for the Padres on Sunday. It started with Sean Manaea and ended with Josh Hader. With hopes of sealing a series sweep against Kansas City, it was an uphill climb for San Diego all day. Manaea surrendered seven hits and five runs in the first inning and the Royals went on to a 15-7 victory at Kauffman Stadium, forcing the Padres to settle for two-of-three in the weekend set.
Angels' MVP duo powers sweep of Blue Jays
TORONTO -- In a road trip with no room for in-betweens, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout made sure to leave on a high note. The pair of Angels stars capped off their dominance of the Blue Jays with a pair of home runs on Sunday that propelled the Halos to an 8-3 win and an unexpected sweep at Rogers Centre.
Potential playoff preview shows some pitfalls
SEATTLE -- The Guardians got a taste of what a potential Wild Card Series could look like against the Mariners, assuming Cleveland can hang on to the top spot of the American League Central. And the team is escaping Seattle with a handful of things to improve upon before the postseason rolls around.
Max takes tough-luck loss as Mets eye clash with LA
NEW YORK -- The Mets’ 1-0 loss to the Rockies on Sunday, which saw Max Scherzer suffer defeat despite striking out 11 in a superb start, served to disguise the fact that the Mets still took three of four from the Rockies at Citi Field, still have won 24 of 36 since the All-Star break and still sit in first place in the NL East. That last part hasn’t changed since the early days of April.
What to expect from Corbin Carroll
Corbin Carroll is packing his bags. Included in that luggage: five impressive tools. The D-backs officially called up MLB Pipeline’s No. 3 overall prospect ahead of Monday night's game against the Phillies. There is no doubting that the 22-year-old outfielder earned this late look with one of the most...
'Just a great stretch': Rays peaking at perfect time
BOSTON -- The Rays already felt pretty good about the way they handled this challenging part of their schedule. They felt even better after finishing that stretch Sunday afternoon with a convincing 12-4 win over the Red Sox at Fenway Park. • Box score. Grinding through 17 games in 17...
Wainwright gives pitching master class while mic'd up
We've seen players mic'd up on the infield and in the outfield. At this year's All-Star Game, we saw a pitcher mic'd up on the mound. And as the proverbial mic gets passed around, we saw yet another new iteration of what's become a hit feature of baseball telecasts Sunday: a pitcher mic'd up while warming up.
Minter keeps perspective after tough loss
ST. LOUIS -- A.J. Minter allowed a pair of home runs during the decisive eighth inning of a 6-3 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday night at Busch Stadium. The Braves reliever then perfectly summed up the wave of emotions felt over the final four innings of this action-packed contest.
World Series odds: Are mighty Dodgers a safe bet to win it all?
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings Playbook. September is upon us and another update to our Power Rankings is here. We’ll see how they align with their odds to win the World Series on DraftKings Sportsbook. Los Angeles Dodgers. Power Ranking:...
'Flush it': Phillies blow 7-run lead on frustrating night
PHOENIX -- This had the look and feel of those late-season Phillies losses from recent years past. The Phillies blew a seven-run lead in Monday night’s 13-7 loss to the D-backs at Chase Field. After they pummeled Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner for 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings, putting nine balls in play at 100 mph or more to take a 7-0 lead, the D-backs sent 22 batters to the plate and scored 12 runs in the fourth and fifth innings as Ranger Suárez, Cristopher Sánchez and Andrew Bellatti could not throw strikes or get anybody out.
How Yelich is working to improve this skill
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy’s Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Every player has his strengths and weaknesses, and throwing the baseball is not one of Christian Yelich’s strengths. He knows it. He’s...
Robinson hits 1st homer as trio of rookies go yard in 5th
CINCINNATI -- On a night that Cardinals legend Albert Pujols slugged his 694th career regular-season home run, Reds rookie catcher Chuckie Robinson hit his first. Robinson wasn't the only Reds rookie to clear the fences in the bottom of the fifth inning. TJ Friedl and Stuart Fairchild did likewise in the few bright spots among a 13-4 loss to the Cardinals on a rainy Monday night at Great American Ball Park.
