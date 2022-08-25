ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Pesci joining Pete Davidson's Peacock comedy 'Bupkis'

By Stephen Iervolino
 6 days ago
Much has been made of Pete Davidson's allure with the women of Hollywood, but he's managed to attract one very hard-to-get male star -- for his new comedy series Bupkis, that is.

Oscar winner Joe Pesci -- who of late only, and rarely, works if it's for his Goodfellas director Martin Scorsese -- has signed onto the comedy show, which has been described as a Curb Your Enthusiasm-like look at Davidson's life.

Officially, the streaming service calls Bupkis, which also stars Sopranos Emmy winner Edie Falco as Pete's mom, "a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life."

It's not known who Pesci will play, but he is being billed as a series regular.

Incidentally, it will be the first time Pesci plays for the small screen since a short-lived ABC cop dramedy from 1985 called Half-Nelson.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Singer Kelsea Ballerini announces divorce from Morgan Evans

Singer Kelsea Ballerini announced that she and fellow singer Morgan Evans are divorcing after nearly five years of marriage. Ballerini made the announcement on her Instagram page, saying: “I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce. This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here…but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons. With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can.”
CELEBRITIES
In Brief: Charlbi Dean dead at 32; Nicolas Cage's latest, and more

Charlbi Dean, the 32-year-old South African actress who starred in CW's series Black Lightning and this year's Cannes Film Festival winner Triangle of Sadness, has died. Variety reports her death resulted from "an unexpected illness." Triangle of Sadness was Dean's first lead role; she and The King's Man star Harris Dickinson played a celebrity couple who take a cruise on a mysterious yacht, only to find it's not the luxury trip they thought it was...
CELEBRITIES
102.5 The Bone

Netflix reveals fall slate, including Lindsay Lohan's Christmas movie

A day after officially celebrating its 25th birthday, Netflix is giving its users some presents. The streaming service has revealed its fall slate of films, and they run the gamut from the Oscar-winning WWI film All Quiet on the Western Front on October 28, to returning favorites like the sequel of Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes on November 4, to Lindsay Lohan's return with Falling for Christmas on November 10.
MOVIES
