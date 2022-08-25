Read full article on original website
MLB
Angels' MVP duo powers sweep of Blue Jays
TORONTO -- In a road trip with no room for in-betweens, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout made sure to leave on a high note. The pair of Angels stars capped off their dominance of the Blue Jays with a pair of home runs on Sunday that propelled the Halos to an 8-3 win and an unexpected sweep at Rogers Centre.
MLB
Ohtani, Judge trade homers in MVP showdown
ANAHEIM -- The battle for the American League MVP Award was on full display on Monday night at Angel Stadium. The AL MVP race is essentially down to Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge with just a little more than a month remaining in the season. Both homered in the series opener at Angel Stadium, but it was Ohtani’s two-run homer in the fifth off Frankie Montas that proved to be the game-winner.
MLB
With mom keeping score, Mitchell's first hit sparks Crew
MILWAUKEE -- Welcome to the big leagues Garrett Mitchell!. After getting called up on Saturday, the Brewers’ No. 5 prospect made his first Major League start in center field on Sunday. And the rookie wasted no time in making an impact. Mitchell’s go-ahead two-run single for his first Major...
MLB
Fairchild shows power, makes case to stay with Reds
WASHINGTON -- For a player looking to make an impression in his second stint with the Reds, Stuart Fairchild finally was able to get on time with his swing. The left fielder crushed a 432-foot solo homer off a Patrick Corbin 1-1 sinker to begin the second and put Cincinnati up by two runs at Nationals Park. The Reds ended with a 3-2 loss, but the significance of Fairchild’s long home run was not lost on his skipper.
MLB
Bello 'learning a ton' through ups and downs
MINNEAPOLIS -- Brayan Bello's fourth inning on Monday against the Twins appeared to show the next positive step in the talented rookie’s progression. The top-ranked pitching prospect and No. 3 overall prospect in Boston’s farm system per MLB Pipeline, Bello held Minnesota's offense in check for the first three frames, before loading the bases with no outs in the fourth. In previous starts, that type of situation had gone awry.
MLB
Giants hope to 'flush' series, look ahead to upcoming stretch
MINNEAPOLIS -- Evan Longoria ran hard, stretching a single into a double in the fifth inning Sunday knowing the Giants needed a few big hits and some positive momentum. Longoria slid into second safely, but he felt his right hamstring tighten up again. One of San Francisco’s veteran leaders, Longoria...
MLB
'Just a great stretch': Rays peaking at perfect time
BOSTON -- The Rays already felt pretty good about the way they handled this challenging part of their schedule. They felt even better after finishing that stretch Sunday afternoon with a convincing 12-4 win over the Red Sox at Fenway Park. • Box score. Grinding through 17 games in 17...
MLB
Robinson hits 1st homer as trio of rookies go yard in 5th
CINCINNATI -- On a night that Cardinals legend Albert Pujols slugged his 694th career regular-season home run, Reds rookie catcher Chuckie Robinson hit his first. Robinson wasn't the only Reds rookie to clear the fences in the bottom of the fifth inning. TJ Friedl and Stuart Fairchild did likewise in the few bright spots among a 13-4 loss to the Cardinals on a rainy Monday night at Great American Ball Park.
MLB
Pujols sets record with homer off 450th pitcher
CINCINNATI -- The formula has been lather, rinse, repeat for St. Louis during the month of August. While managers often plead their teams to “flush it” after a poor performance, Cardinals skipper Oliver Marmol has asked his players to do so regardless of the outcome. He urges his team to show up to the stadium every day with a clean slate, and it's starting to pay off.
MLB
Fireballing reliever Duran makes history with 'splinker'
MINNEAPOLIS -- Theatrical, over-the-top reliever entrance montages are all the rage around the big leagues these days. If you hear the blare of trumpets, that means Mets closer Edwin Díaz is about to bulldoze your lineup. The sound of eerie whistling is the signal that young Orioles fireballer Félix Bautista is about to blow you away with triple-digit stuff.
MLB
Gordon's slam prompts on-field curtain call
MINNEAPOLIS -- Nick Gordon does customized handshakes with his teammates. He’s Byron Buxton’s biggest hype man. He’s the clubhouse connoisseur of the basketball shooting game “HORSE.”. Gordon’s done anything and everything the Twins have asked of him to keep his foothold in the big leagues, from...
MLB
Royals keep the line moving in electric blowout win
KANSAS CITY -- On a day all about the Royals' offense pouring it on the Padres early and late and a couple times in between, too, the clubhouse opted to give its player of the game award to a pitcher who came up clutch in a big spot. Scott Barlow...
MLB
Why has this year gone wrong for Giolito?
CHICAGO -- Lucas Giolito wasn’t offering up excuses when I asked for a description of his 2022 season during our interview prior to Sunday’s series finale against Arizona. In fact, the astute right-hander was direct and honest about the 5.14 ERA over his first 23 starts going into Tuesday night’s trip to the mound against the Royals.
MLB
Who will be this year's bullpen X-factor? Here are 12 contenders
Every year it seems like there’s a pitcher who takes over the postseason from the bullpen. In 2016, Cleveland bulldozed its way into the World Series behind Andrew Miller’s dominant left arm. Two years later, Nathan Eovaldi etched his name into Red Sox lore by throwing six innings of relief in Boston’s 18-inning thriller against the Dodgers in the World Series. And who can forget Julio Urías’ dominant run for the Dodgers in 2020 that ended with him igniting Los Angeles’ championship celebration.
MLB・
MLB
Blue Jays caught off guard, swept by Angels
TORONTO -- To call the Blue Jays a roller-coaster ride would be a disservice to roller coasters. Those are designed by trained engineers, towering marvels of physics, energy and imagination. If you keep your eyes open, you’ll know whether a drop, rise or hairpin turn is coming next. The 2022 Blue Jays are something far more unpredictable.
MLB
Rays 'optimistic' McClanahan will be fine after late scratch
MIAMI -- The Rays went into Tuesday night’s game against the Marlins counting on ace left-hander Shane McClanahan continuing his terrific season. Instead, McClanahan was scratched with a left shoulder impingement after warming up in the bullpen. All of a sudden, it was a bullpen day for the Rays,...
MLB
These are the Top 10 moments of Waino's career
The peak of Adam Wainwright's career, albeit shortened, has made him one of the most respected pitchers of his generation. The length of his career has done the same -- and made him a marvel to watch. Whether you call him Waino, Adam or Uncle Charlie, Wainwright has made a...
MLB・
MLB
'Camden is pretty close': Healthy G-Rod still eyeing '22 debut
ABERDEEN, Md. -- In Grayson Rodriguez’s mind, he was on the cusp of promotion when injury struck in early June, given the dominant first half at Triple-A Norfolk the righty remembers as “hands down the best I’ve ever thrown the baseball in my life.” Instead, he was rewarded for that success with adversity. Then slog.
