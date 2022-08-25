Read full article on original website
Two of Mets' vulnerabilities apparent vs. Dodgers
NEW YORK -- There are inflection points to every game, moments when things can change for better or for worse. In the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday night, those moments happened to involve James McCann and Joely Rodríguez -- two players whom the Mets chose to keep central in their plans following the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline.
These 5 Blue Jays prospects have thrived in 2022
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson’s Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Toronto’s farm system finds itself in the middle now, which is a fine place to be for a club that’s pushed all-in for a competitive window that should stretch over the next few seasons.
Fairchild shows power, makes case to stay with Reds
WASHINGTON -- For a player looking to make an impression in his second stint with the Reds, Stuart Fairchild finally was able to get on time with his swing. The left fielder crushed a 432-foot solo homer off a Patrick Corbin 1-1 sinker to begin the second and put Cincinnati up by two runs at Nationals Park. The Reds ended with a 3-2 loss, but the significance of Fairchild’s long home run was not lost on his skipper.
O'Neill ready to be late-season spark after huge homer
ST. LOUIS -- His season a disjointed mess most of the way because of the numerous stops and starts caused by injuries, Tyler O'Neill admitted that it’s been difficult at times to look at the scoreboard and see disappointing numbers that aren’t indicative of the talent he has as a difference-making slugger for the Cardinals.
Angels' MVP duo powers sweep of Blue Jays
TORONTO -- In a road trip with no room for in-betweens, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout made sure to leave on a high note. The pair of Angels stars capped off their dominance of the Blue Jays with a pair of home runs on Sunday that propelled the Halos to an 8-3 win and an unexpected sweep at Rogers Centre.
With mom keeping score, Mitchell's first hit sparks Crew
MILWAUKEE -- Welcome to the big leagues Garrett Mitchell!. After getting called up on Saturday, the Brewers’ No. 5 prospect made his first Major League start in center field on Sunday. And the rookie wasted no time in making an impact. Mitchell’s go-ahead two-run single for his first Major...
D-backs end strong road trip with sweep in Chicago
CHICAGO -- Music was heard through the doors of the visiting clubhouse at Guaranteed Rate Field, outfielder Stone Garrett received another celebratory shower and there were a lot of smiling faces as the D-backs' players enjoyed some Chicago-style deep dish pizza before heading to the airport and their chartered flight back to Phoenix.
Royals keep the line moving in electric blowout win
KANSAS CITY -- On a day all about the Royals' offense pouring it on the Padres early and late and a couple times in between, too, the clubhouse opted to give its player of the game award to a pitcher who came up clutch in a big spot. Scott Barlow...
Max takes tough-luck loss as Mets eye clash with LA
NEW YORK -- The Mets’ 1-0 loss to the Rockies on Sunday, which saw Max Scherzer suffer defeat despite striking out 11 in a superb start, served to disguise the fact that the Mets still took three of four from the Rockies at Citi Field, still have won 24 of 36 since the All-Star break and still sit in first place in the NL East. That last part hasn’t changed since the early days of April.
Phils looking ahead after eventful homestand
PHILADELPHIA -- One of the Phillies' most eventful homestands in recent memory came to an end with a lackluster 5-0 loss to the last-place Pirates on Sunday afternoon. Still, the Phils went 7-4 during the 11-game stretch at Citizens Bank Park and retained their grasp on the second NL Wild Card spot. Heading into their six-game western swing, they sit 2 1/2 games ahead of the Padres and 4 games clear of the Brewers, who are currently the first team on the outside looking in.
White Sox 'angry' after sweep, but ready to battle
CHICAGO – Frustration. Disappointment. Disillusionment. Those are all feelings the White Sox could be experiencing after a 3-2 loss to Arizona on Sunday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field, marking the D-backs’ first sweep of the White Sox in franchise history. It also was a fourth straight defeat for the White Sox (63-65), who are three games behind the second-place Twins in the American League Central and five behind the division-leading Guardians.
Padres take 'step back' after runaway loss
KANSAS CITY -- There were pitching problems galore for the Padres on Sunday. It started with Sean Manaea and ended with Josh Hader. With hopes of sealing a series sweep against Kansas City, it was an uphill climb for San Diego all day. Manaea surrendered seven hits and five runs in the first inning and the Royals went on to a 15-7 victory at Kauffman Stadium, forcing the Padres to settle for two-of-three in the weekend set.
Back in bigs, Martínez stymies Yanks in gem
OAKLAND -- If Adrián Martínez is going to succeed at the Major League level, it’s going to come on the strength of his changeup. Though the 25-year-old right-hander brings a fastball that can max out around 96 mph with some sink and a decent slider, the changeup allows Martínez to make hitters look downright foolish at times. Look no further than the way he used it to fluster a potent Yankees lineup in Sunday’s 4-1 A’s victory at the Oakland Coliseum.
Bartolo getting ready to call it a career
Say it ain't so, Bartolo. Prior to Saturday's Mets Old Timers Game at Citi Field, Bartolo Colon spoke to Spanish radio broadcaster Johnny Trujillo about his future plans. In what will surely be sad news to his fans around the world, Colon told Trujillo he's going to retire from professional baseball following one more winter league season.
Wainwright gives pitching master class while mic'd up
We've seen players mic'd up on the infield and in the outfield. At this year's All-Star Game, we saw a pitcher mic'd up on the mound. And as the proverbial mic gets passed around, we saw yet another new iteration of what's become a hit feature of baseball telecasts Sunday: a pitcher mic'd up while warming up.
These 3 Cubs are heating up down the stretch
MILWAUKEE -- There were layers to Cubs manager David Ross' decision to pull Adrian Sampson from Sunday's contest in the fourth inning. There were early hard-hit balls in play, combined with factors to consider for the next road trip. By not using Sampson for a fourth consecutive inning, the Cubs...
What to expect from Corbin Carroll
Corbin Carroll is packing his bags. Included in that luggage: five impressive tools. The D-backs officially called up MLB Pipeline’s No. 3 overall prospect ahead of Monday night's game against the Phillies. There is no doubting that the 22-year-old outfielder earned this late look with one of the most...
Minter keeps perspective after tough loss
ST. LOUIS -- A.J. Minter allowed a pair of home runs during the decisive eighth inning of a 6-3 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday night at Busch Stadium. The Braves reliever then perfectly summed up the wave of emotions felt over the final four innings of this action-packed contest.
Blue Jays caught off guard, swept by Angels
TORONTO -- To call the Blue Jays a roller-coaster ride would be a disservice to roller coasters. Those are designed by trained engineers, towering marvels of physics, energy and imagination. If you keep your eyes open, you’ll know whether a drop, rise or hairpin turn is coming next. The 2022 Blue Jays are something far more unpredictable.
Giants hope to 'flush' series, look ahead to upcoming stretch
MINNEAPOLIS -- Evan Longoria ran hard, stretching a single into a double in the fifth inning Sunday knowing the Giants needed a few big hits and some positive momentum. Longoria slid into second safely, but he felt his right hamstring tighten up again. One of San Francisco’s veteran leaders, Longoria...
