ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy dragged into legal quagmire of golf's civil war after being subpoenaed over the PGA Tour's $100m battle plan against Saudi-backed LIV rebel series

By Daniel Matthews
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have been dragged into the legal quagmire of golf’s civil war after being subpoenaed over a PGA Tour players’ meeting last week.

Lawyers want Woods and McIlroy to reveal details of the meeting, which was followed by a $100million raft of new proposals for the Tour as they battle the Saudi-backed LIV breakaway.

Larry Klayman, a lawyer who has acted on behalf of LIV rebel Patrick Reed and in a case against the PGA Tour, wants both golfers, and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, to testify under oath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWlQq_0hVbP3el00
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy after being subpoenaed over a PGA Tour players’ meeting

‘This is not a personal thing against Woods or McIlroy,’ he said. ‘It’s about getting information about what occurred at the players’ meeting and generally with regard to allegations in our complaint that the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and their commissioners are allegedly colluding in restraint of trade and anti-trust laws to harm the LIV Golf Tour and its players.’

Woods is said to have been given notice of a deposition on September 21, with McIlroy the following day and Monahan on September 27 in Florida.

This week McIlroy is chasing FedExCup glory, but the two-time winner began the Tour Championship near Atlanta with a rollercoaster run that left him nine shots adrift after nine holes of the opening round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9NtD_0hVbP3el00
Lawyers want Woods and McIlroy to reveal details of the players' meeting last week 

Staggered scoring meant the Northern Irishman started the tournament in seventh, six strokes behind world No 1 Scottie Scheffler.

But he then sent his opening drive out of bounds and had to wait an amazing seven holes for a first par.

By that point, his scorecard read triple bogey, bogey, birdie, bogey, birdie, eagle.

Atop the leaderboard, Scheffler extended his lead to five after going two-under through his first nine holes.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Hideki Matsuyma 'rejects $300-400million from LIV Golf' to remain loyal to the PGA Tour as six new names, including Open champion Cam Smith, bolt to the Saudi-backed series

Hideki Matsuyama reportedly rejected a nine-figure payday to join the Saudi-funded LIV Golf. The Japanese star had long been linked to the Saudi breakaway and would have been a major coup for LIV Golf. But LIV Golf missed out on the massive capture as the 2021 Masters champion reportedly turned...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Cam Smith's love of the NRL played a role in his controversial decision to take $140million bonanza to join Greg Norman's rebel golf series - as another Aussie star reacts with hilarious tweet

A love of attending footy games with his mates was a factor in Cameron Smith's defection to the controversial LIV Golf series. The mammoth $140million deal to leave the PGA Tour was obviously significant, but the world No.2 also stressed that the flexibility of the tour's scheduling proved crucial to his switch.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Alex Rodriguez's $1.5billion deal to buy the NBA's Timberwolves by 2023 'is in jeopardy because the ex-Yankees star is struggling to raise capital since breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, who helped validate him as a businessman'

Alex Rodriguez's $1.5 billion deal to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly in jeopardy because the baseball legend is struggling to fund his second payment without his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez by his side. 'His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker,' one source, who is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Mail

Brutally honest Harold Varner III admits he could not turn down 'too good' and 'dream' LIV Golf money because he wants his 'kid and future Varners to have a solid base to start on'

New LIV Golf signee Harold Varner III has explained his decision to join the Saudi breakaway league. The 32-year-old released a statement saying the chance to join the heavily-funded golf circuit was one he could not deny. 'The opportunity to join LIV Golf is simply too good of a financial...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

Jack Draper is making noise in New York after setting up a second-round meeting with World No 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime at the US Open... and the bold British No 4 insists he 'fears no-one' after closing in on the world's top 50 players

It sounds increasingly convincing when Jack Draper declares that he is not worried about playing any opponent as he moves forward at the US Open. The fast-rising British No 4 , still only 20, plays his second round match on Wednesday night against world No 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime, and the Canadian needs to be on his guard.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu says she is glad to have 'the target off her back' and is ready for a 'clean slate' despite a disappointing first-round exit cutting her US Open defense short as the 19-year-old insists she is 'happy'

Emma Raducanu claimed she was somewhat happy despite seeing her US Open reign come to an end Tuesday night. The defending champion was defeated in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, to French veteran Alize Cornet in the opening round of the Grand Slam. It was a far cry from 12 months...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Venus Williams dodges retirement questions by insisting she's 'just focused on the doubles' with sister Serena after being knocked out of the US Open women's singles tournament in the first round

It wasn't a great start to the 2022 US Open for Venus Williams, who now has only the women's doubles tournament to look forward to. The 42-year old didn't say whether she would retire after she was eliminated in the first-round of the US Open playing on Arthur Ashe Tuesday afternoon; telling reporters that she's 'just focused on the doubles.'
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'If the boys looked that concentrated just one time when I spoke that'd be really cool!': Jurgen Klopp jokes that his Liverpool stars were left in awe by a visit from Warriors' NBA-title winning coach Steve Kerr last week

Jurgen Klopp admits that his Liverpool stars paid more attention to visiting champion NBA coach Steve Kerr than they do to him. The Golden State Warriors coach, nine-times an NBA champion as player and coach, is a Liverpool fan and took the opportunity to visit their training ground last week.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Klayman
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Tiger Woods
Daily Mail

Four-time US Open winner Rafael Nadal bounces back from an opening set scare to beat 21-year-old wildcard Rinky Hijikata in the opening round as the Spaniard makes his first appearance at Flushing Meadows since his 2019 win

Rafael Nadal overcame an early scare to down 21-year-old Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 Tuesday in his first appearance at the US Open after winning in 2019. Playing in only his second match after pulling out of Wimbledon with an abdominal injury, the Spaniard had speculated whether...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

566K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy