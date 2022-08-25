ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Emma Raducanu is handed a tricky start to her US Open title defence with wily French veteran Alize Cornet first up... as four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka potentially awaits in round three

By Daniel Matthews
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Emma Raducanu faces a tough start to her US Open title defence after the 19-year-old drew Alize Cornet in round one.

World ranked 37, the French veteran only just missed out on a seeding and reached the quarter-finals of this year's Australian Open, as well as the last 16 at Wimbledon. Naomi Osaka potentially awaits Raducanu in round three.

Serena Williams will begin her final tournament against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro while Britain's Harriet Dart plays in-form 10th seed Daria Kasatkina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24v2ma_0hVbOrev00
Emma Raducanu will start her US Open title defence up against French star Alize Cornet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M89VI_0hVbOrev00
Cornet, world No 37, represents a tough opener having impressed at Slams across 2022

In the men's draw, British No 1 Cameron Norrie, seeded seven, faces France's Benoit Paire, with Andy Murray taking on 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo and Kyle Edmund playing fifth seed Casper Ruud, of Norway.

Rafael Nadal starts his hunt for a 23rd Grand Slam against Rinky Hijikata, and Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios faces doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Jack Draper plays Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland. Dan Evans takes on Jiri Vesely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05kTfC_0hVbOrev00
Andy Murray's US Open campaign will commence against 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo

Murray thinks the balls used by women in New York will help Raducanu.

Several players have questioned why females use lighter balls, with the US Open the only major to do so.

World No 1 Iga Swiatek called the balls 'horrible', but Murray said: 'It is a lot lighter. That allows her to get more on her shots, on her serves. I'd imagine with it being quick here she will enjoy them.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu says she is glad to have 'the target off her back' and is ready for a 'clean slate' despite a disappointing first-round exit cutting her US Open defense short as the 19-year-old insists she is 'happy'

Emma Raducanu claimed she was somewhat happy despite seeing her US Open reign come to an end Tuesday night. The defending champion was defeated in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, to French veteran Alize Cornet in the opening round of the Grand Slam. It was a far cry from 12 months...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu's reign as US Open champion is OVER as Brit's title defense ends in the first round following a straight-sets defeat by world No. 40 Alize Cornet under the lights in New York

Emma Raducanu’s reign as US Open champion is over and she will abruptly return to the ranks after a first round defeat to French veteran Alize Cornet. On a windswept night in New York the Kent teenager could not replicate the extraordinary events of twelve months ago and ceded the trophy at the first time of asking.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Venus Williams dodges retirement questions by insisting she's 'just focused on the doubles' with sister Serena after being knocked out of the US Open women's singles tournament in the first round

It wasn't a great start to the 2022 US Open for Venus Williams, who now has only the women's doubles tournament to look forward to. The 42-year old didn't say whether she would retire after she was eliminated in the first-round of the US Open playing on Arthur Ashe Tuesday afternoon; telling reporters that she's 'just focused on the doubles.'
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Jack Draper
Daily Mail

Jack Draper is making noise in New York after setting up a second-round meeting with World No 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime at the US Open... and the bold British No 4 insists he 'fears no-one' after closing in on the world's top 50 players

It sounds increasingly convincing when Jack Draper declares that he is not worried about playing any opponent as he moves forward at the US Open. The fast-rising British No 4 , still only 20, plays his second round match on Wednesday night against world No 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime, and the Canadian needs to be on his guard.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Four-time US Open winner Rafael Nadal bounces back from an opening set scare to beat 21-year-old wildcard Rinky Hijikata in the opening round as the Spaniard makes his first appearance at Flushing Meadows since his 2019 win

Rafael Nadal overcame an early scare to down 21-year-old Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 Tuesday in his first appearance at the US Open after winning in 2019. Playing in only his second match after pulling out of Wimbledon with an abdominal injury, the Spaniard had speculated whether...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Cam Smith's love of the NRL played a role in his controversial decision to take $140million bonanza to join Greg Norman's rebel golf series - as another Aussie star reacts with hilarious tweet

A love of attending footy games with his mates was a factor in Cameron Smith's defection to the controversial LIV Golf series. The mammoth $140million deal to leave the PGA Tour was obviously significant, but the world No.2 also stressed that the flexibility of the tour's scheduling proved crucial to his switch.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

566K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy