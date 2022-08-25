Emma Raducanu is handed a tricky start to her US Open title defence with wily French veteran Alize Cornet first up... as four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka potentially awaits in round three

Emma Raducanu faces a tough start to her US Open title defence after the 19-year-old drew Alize Cornet in round one.

World ranked 37, the French veteran only just missed out on a seeding and reached the quarter-finals of this year's Australian Open, as well as the last 16 at Wimbledon. Naomi Osaka potentially awaits Raducanu in round three.

Serena Williams will begin her final tournament against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro while Britain's Harriet Dart plays in-form 10th seed Daria Kasatkina.

In the men's draw, British No 1 Cameron Norrie, seeded seven, faces France's Benoit Paire, with Andy Murray taking on 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo and Kyle Edmund playing fifth seed Casper Ruud, of Norway.

Rafael Nadal starts his hunt for a 23rd Grand Slam against Rinky Hijikata, and Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios faces doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Jack Draper plays Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland. Dan Evans takes on Jiri Vesely.

Murray thinks the balls used by women in New York will help Raducanu.

Several players have questioned why females use lighter balls, with the US Open the only major to do so.

World No 1 Iga Swiatek called the balls 'horrible', but Murray said: 'It is a lot lighter. That allows her to get more on her shots, on her serves. I'd imagine with it being quick here she will enjoy them.'