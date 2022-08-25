A California school district ordered to pay special-needs student $26 million in sex assault suit

PASADENA, Calif. — A jury ordered the Pasadena Unified School District to pay $26 million to a special-needs girl who was sexually assaulted by three of her classmates.

According to The Associated Press, a Los Angeles County jury in Long Beach ruled that Pasadena USD must pay the student $26 million on Tuesday.

The suit claimed that the 11-year-old girl, listed as “Jane Doe”, was attacked in May 2016, according to the AP. She was in a special education program for “emotionally disturbed children” in Altadena, California.

The girl’s attorneys said that a teacher’s aide left the girl alone with three boys. According to the AP, the boys took her behind the building, groped and then molested her.

The suit named the three boys and they have been charged with “committing lewd conduct and forcible sex acts on a minor,” according to the AP.

The suit said per the AP that the girl has been institutionalized since the incident, and has had serious and permanent injuries.

The suit also claimed that the district failed to properly train employees to teach and oversee the students. Pasadena USD denied the attack and said the girl didn’t suffer any damages based on their conduct, per a statement from Pasadena USD’s law firm Panish, Shea, Boyle and Ravipudi LLP, obtained by the AP.

The jury awarded the girl $12.5 million for her pain and suffering, according to the AP. She was also awarded $13.5 million for future pain and suffering, bringing the amount to $26 million in total. The AP reached out to Pasadena USD and their attorney following the settlement decision, but has not heard back as of Wednesday.

